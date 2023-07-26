‘Jail me, shoot me’: Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha steps up attack against Gehlot govt

Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday stepped up his attack against the Gehlot government over the “misdeeds” of members in the ministry, saying “Send me to prison or shoot me, I will continue to fight for the security of sisters and daughters of the state till my last breath.”

Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha who was recently sacked as a minister of Rajasthan govt.(PTI)

On July 21, Gudha was sacked by Gehlot hours after he raised concerns over the safety of women in Rajasthan. "The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect,” he had said during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Rajasthan assembly session.

Gudha's ‘camel yatra’

A day after his suspension, the ex-minister took out a ‘camel yatra’ in his Udaipurwati assembly constituency in Jhunjhunu district against the Gehlot government.

Speaking to the media, Gudha said, “It will be known then that rapists are sitting in our government. After the rally, we will meet people in the assembly constituencies of the Shekhawati region of the state to reveal the misdeeds of the ministers and the government,” reported news agency PTI.

“…I am going to the people's court to ask them what they have to say on being deprived of my right to speak in the assembly,” he added.

High drama in Rajasthan assembly

On Monday, the Rajasthan assembly witnessed a high drama as sacked minister Gudha reached the House waving a red diary which he claimed held details of irregular financial transactions. As he waved the diary, the Speaker asked him to come to his chamber. However, Gudha aggressively reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak. Amid this, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan reportedly pushed Gudha, following which other party MLAs rushed towards them and tried to take Gudha away.

(With inputs from PTI)

