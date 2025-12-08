From Nehru to Sawarkar to Bengal, Partition: PM Modi's top quotes in Vande Mataram debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the history and anti-colonial pitch of Vande Mataram in a special discussion in Parliament on Monday, marking the 150th anniversary year of the national song. “Remembering the sacred Vande Mataram today is a great privilege for all of us in this House,” PM Modi said, speaking in the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram', during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday, December 8.(Sansad TV/Video grab)

This comes as a debate was ignited after the PM and the ruling BJP accused the Congress of removing certain lines from the song in 1937, which, Modi said, “sowed the seeds of Partition”.

Here are some key points he made in the Lower House of Parliament:

"Within five days of Jinnah's protest of 1937, Nehru ji wrote to Subhas Chandra Bose that some parts of the song can irritate Muslims." The entire country was shocked, the PM said. "Yet, on October 26 that year, the Congress made a compromise and divided Vande Mataram into parts. And the excuse was that 'this is for communal harmony'."

"Bankim da wrote Vande Mataram at a time when it had become fashionable to look down upon India," PM Modi said, referring to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the poet who wrote Vande Mataram. An Opposition MP from Bengal later interrupted and told him not to say "Bankim da" ('da' meaning brother) but "Bankim babu" (babu being an equivalent of a more resepctful 'sir'). PM Modi corrected himself immediately, and said "thank you" multiple times to the MP, switching to "babu" instead. Major Bengal reference: "Bengal became a laboratory for the British colonial regime's 'divide and rule' policy. When they committed the sin in 1905 (of diving Bengal province), Vande Mataram stood like a rock, became the song of the streets. It inspired people. The British sowed the seeds of division through Bengal, but Vande Mataram became the strand and song for national unity," Modi said. He spoke several lines in Bangla and Tamil languages, referring to slogans and some translations of Vande Mataram.