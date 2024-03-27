Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev discharged from hospital after brain surgery

Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhuguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev leaving hospital after being discharged(ANI)

As per the visuals shared by ANI, Sadhguru can be seen coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

On March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was rushed to the medical facility following ‘life-threatening’ bleeding inside his brain. After being admitted to the hospital, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery.

"The doctors have expressed satisfaction with his recovery and healing. Sadhguru, even as he is recovering, has maintained the same spirit. His commitment to the global good, his sharp mind and his sense of humour are all intact. I think this is good news for all the millions of people who have been enquiring about his health," news agency ANI quoted Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Sangita Reddy, who met Sadhguru as saying.

Earlier, the Isha Foundation informed that Sadhuguru is experiencing a speedy recovery.

"Sadguru is recovering well and is making steady progress. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone," the Isha Foundation said.

A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee performed the surgery to relieve the bleeding. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery.

During his stay in the hospital, Sadhguru also penned a poem titled "Lost Me in You."

"In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," the poem read.

"Just love for You, You and You and love for all that moves and doesn't. An overwhelming love from all of You. Forever grateful to be wrapped in your love. Where is You and me as a while since I lost me in You," the poem by Sadhguru stated.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to Sadhguru wishing him good health and a speedy recovery.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of the Isha Foundation, has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation.

(With inputs from agencies)