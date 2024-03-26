Sadhguru ‘in good spirit’: Apollo Group's Sangita Reddy visits spiritual leader in hospital

Apollo Hospitals group joint managing director Sangita Reddy met spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Delhi on Tuesday. Taking to X, Sangita Reddy wrote, “Visited @SadhguruJV guruji at @HospitalsApollo – it was heartwarming to see him sitting up & in good spirit. Wishing him a speedy recovery & continued good health." Joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals group, Sangita Reddy meets spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Delhi hospital.(X/ Dr. Sangita Reddy)

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was recently admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi following ‘life-threatening’ bleeding inside his brain. After being admitted to the hospital, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery on March 17 and is ‘on the way to recovery’ at present.

Taking to Instagram earlier on Monday, Sadhguru posted a video of him sitting on the hospital bed reading a newspaper. He had a large patch on his head. “Sadhguru on the road to a speedy recovery in New Delhi,” his team captioned the post.

The post amassed around 4 lakh likes on the social media platform. Several people took to the comments section and wished the spiritual leader a speedy recovery.

Earlier, the spiritual leader also penned a poem on his social media handle. The poem ‘Lost Me in You’ garnered 8,000 likes and 2.6k retweets on X.

In a video posted by the Isha Foundation, Dr Vinit Suri - a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital, said that Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. “Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8. He ignored all the pain and continued with all meetings,” Dr Suri said in the video.

However, Sadhguru's headache worsened on March 15 and he consulted Dr Suri over the phone. While the doctors asked him to get admitted to the hospital immediately, he fulfilled his commitments.

However, on March 17, Sadhguru developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was then rushed to the hospital and later underwent surgery.