Sadhguru shares new video from hospital week after brain surgery: ‘On the road to speedy recovery’

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev recently underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi after suffering “life-threatening” bleeding in the skull. He is now recovering well and is sharing health updates with his followers on social media. He has now shared a video of himself from inside the hospital room on Instagram. Sadhguru reading a newspaper inside the hospital. (Instagram/@sadhguru)

“Sadhguru on the road to a speedy recovery in New Delhi,” wrote Sadhguru in an Instagram post. The video shows Sadhguru sitting on the hospital bed with a large patch on his skull and reading a newspaper.

The video was shared a few minutes ago on Instagram. It has since then collected over 1.7 million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post and wished the spiritual leader a speedy recovery.

Sadhguru’s emergency brain surgery: A timeline of events

“He had a headache for the last four weeks. The headache was very severe, and he ignored it,” Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, said in a video released by Isha Foundation.

“The headache got extremely severe by the March 15, 2024, afternoon when he arrived in Delhi… Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI at 4:30 pm the same day, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain. There was evidence of a chronic bleed that had been ongoing in the last 3-4 weeks as well as fresh bleeding that had developed in the previous 24-48 hours of the examination,” as per the blog shared by Isha Foundation.

“On March 17, 2024, Sadhguru’s neurological status rapidly worsened along with weakness of the left leg and marked worsening of headache with recurrent vomiting. He was finally admitted,” the blog continued.

The CT scan revealed a life-threatening situation, after which the spiritual leader underwent emergency brain surgery. He was taken off the ventilator after the surgery.

The spiritual leader is now recovering well and is updating his followers about his health on social media.