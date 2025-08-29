Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sadhu booked on sexual assault charges in Rajasthan's Alwar, thrashed by villagers

PTI |
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 01:37 pm IST

The incident took place when the two youths, who were visiting the Hanuman temple, accompanied Bhanwaranand Maharaj to his ashram, officials said.

A sadhu has been booked for allegedly sodomising a 22-year-old youth and attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old minor at his ashram in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

The youths later approached the police deployed at the fair and complained that the sadhu sodomised one of them and tried to assault the other.(Pixabay/Representational)
The youths later approached the police deployed at the fair and complained that the sadhu sodomised one of them and tried to assault the other.(Pixabay/Representational)

The incident took place during the Pandupol fair in Baldevgarh on Thursday, when the two youths, who were visiting the Hanuman temple, accompanied Bhanwaranand Maharaj to his ashram, officials said.

The youths later approached the police deployed at the fair and complained that the sadhu sodomised one of them and tried to assault the other.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said Bhanwaranand was subsequently detained and questioned. A case was registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Rajgarh Circle Officer.

SP Chaudhary said medical examinations of the victims will be conducted soon. "The truth will be revealed after investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, videos surfaced on social media showing villagers thrashing the sadhu before handing him over to police. Residents also gathered at the police station demanding strict action against the accused.

Police said the sadhu remains in custody and further probe is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sadhu booked on sexual assault charges in Rajasthan's Alwar, thrashed by villagers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On