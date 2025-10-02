Saharanpur , Saharanpur police on Thursday prevented Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad from travelling to Bareilly to meet families of victims of violence, officials said. Saharanpur police stop MP Chandrashekhar Azad from visiting Bareilly

Violent clashes had erupted in Bareilly on September 26 when a crowd of over 2,000 people, which had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers to protest the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, resorted to stone-pelting, causing injuries to police personnel.

According to Saharanpur Additional SP Sagar Jain, Azad arrived at his residence in Harijan Colony, Chhutmalpur, late Wednesday night. The police reportedly requested him not to travel to Bareilly.

Sources said that upon receiving information about the Azad Samaj Party chief's arrival, a strong police contingent was deployed overnight around his residence and barricades were put up, effectively confining him indoors.

Azad, a resident of Chhutmalpur, represents Nagina in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saharanpur MP Imran Masood and MLA Shah Nawaz Khan were also stopped by the police at their respective residences while they were planning to visit Bareilly.

Azad had posted on social media on Wednesday night that he intended to meet the affected families in Bareilly. Following this, the administration went on high alert.

Targeting the government, Azad questioned why he was being stopped if nothing wrong had occurred in Bareilly. His supporters expressed disappointment over the move.

In a statement, the Bhim Army alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the voices of victims and curb the struggle for social justice. Condemning it, they asserted that they would continue to fight for justice alongside society.

In his post, Azad criticised the authorities, alleging that they were attempting to stifle democracy and reiterated his commitment to secure justice for the marginalised communities.

He asked why the state government was preventing him from visiting Bareilly if no injustice had taken place against Muslims there.

