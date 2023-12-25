Sakshi Malik's major hint after WFI suspension: ‘Announced retirement, but…’

Former ace wrestler Sakshi Malik on Sunday dropped a hint regarding her possible change in decision of retirement following the dissolution of the newly-elected executive committee (EC) of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Malik said she will come to a decision based on the formation of the next governing body. Now-retired wrestler Sakshi Malik(ANI)

"I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," the Olympic gold medalist said.

Malik also said that the wrestlers' fight is not against the government but with one person – now deposed WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges and the matter is currently in court.

In a major decision, the Union sports ministry has suspended the country's premier governing body for sports along with all its office-bearers. The decision came after the newly-elected WFI chief Sanjay Singh announced the hosting of U-15 and U-20 nationals at the end of the year, which the ministry termed a “hasty” decision. The government also noted that the prospective participants of the nationals were not notified and the announcement itself was a contravention of the WFI’s constitution.

Malik hailed the decision but sought clarification on the government's decision. "I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended. Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want the upcoming wrestlers should get justice."

After being run by an ad-hoc committee for a couple of months, the WFI went for the much-awaited elections on December 21 and Sanjay Singh, a close confidant of Sharan Singh was made the body's chief.

The election results didn't sit well with the protesting wrestlers which compelled Sakshi Malik to announce her retirement. Another star wrestler, Bajrang Punia, decided to return his Padma Shri as a mark of protest.

(With ANI inputs)