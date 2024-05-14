 Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Police arrests one more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Police arrests one more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai Police arrest one more member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, says official

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested another member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. He is the sixth person to be arrested in the firing case.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was arrested by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said. Harpal Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day.

Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled from the spot.

Harpal Singh's name came to light during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who was arrested earlier this month in the firing case, the official said.

Harpal Singh had asked Rafique Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Salman Khan's residence and also gave 2-3 lakh to him, the police said.

One of the arrested persons, Anuj Thapan, who was accused of supplying weapons to the shooters, allegedly hanged himself in a police lock-up in Mumbai on May 1.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the US or Canada, have been named in the firing case.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Police arrests one more Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

