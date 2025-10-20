Salman Khan's 'Balochistan and Pakistan' remark at Saudi event kicks up online debate

Bollywood actor Salman Khan stirred up an online debate after he mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately while speaking at the Joy Forum 2025 in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh which he attended alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Amir Khan between October 16 and 17. Bollywood actor Salman Khan. (sunil khandare)

Salman Khan was speaking about the mass appeal of Indian movies abroad.

“Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here,” he said while referring to South Asian living in Middle East.

Though it is not clear if Salman Khan deliberately mentioned Balochistan separately or it was a slip up, social media is filled with reactions some thanking him, other wondering if he meant what he said.

“Salman Khan Mentions “Balochistan” Seprates from Pakistan because he knows Balochistan is a Different country,” wrote an X user.