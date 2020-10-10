e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a swipe at UP CM Adityanath’s security upgrade

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav takes a swipe at UP CM Adityanath’s security upgrade

Quoting NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) figures, Akhilesh said according to the 2019 report, UP recorded a 12% increase in cases of crime against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the security cover of the chief minister was further strengthened on the lines of the Prime Minister’s security.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the security cover of the chief minister was further strengthened on the lines of the Prime Minister’s security.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the state government over upgradation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s security cover.

“What about the security of the people in the state where incidents of rape, kidnapping, murder and loot have become a daily affair?” he asked.

In a statement, Akhilesh Yadav also said: “The CM is so worried about his security that he has no time to think about the terror-filled lives of the people of the state. Why is the chief minister quiet over the (incidents of) crimes against women?”

He said the security cover of the chief minister was further strengthened on the lines of the Prime Minister’s security.

The proposal to the effect was approved through a state cabinet decision.

“The upgrade will be recorded in the green book also. PM’s security management details are registered in the blue book. After studying the blue book, the UP CM’s green book was reviewed. Ever since this chief minister has come, there have been regular reviews in his security,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

The SP chief said: “But if, in 2020, there is so much threat to the CM’s security, then imagine what kind of fear the people of the state must be living under?”

Quoting NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) figures, Akhilesh said according to the 2019 report, UP recorded a 12% increase in cases of crime against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Citing the NCRB report, he also said a total of 59,853 cases of crimes against women were filed, of which there were 272 cases of rape of minor girls. The state recorded a total of 3,065 cases of rape, he said, quoting NCRB figures.

tags
top news
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB beat CSK by 39 runs
CSK vs RCB Live: RCB beat CSK by 39 runs
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
Ladakh: IAF’s C-17 Globemaster carries supplies, Chinook helicopter’s sortie
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In