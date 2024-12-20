Sambhal authorities demolish steps of SP MP Zia Ur Rehman's home

In a dramatic turn of events, steps leading into the house of Sambhal MP and Samajwadi Party leader Zia Ur Rehman Barq were demolished on Friday as part of the UP government's anti-encroachment drive in the Deep Sari area. Security personnel during a crackdown on electricity theft, in Sambhal on Saturday (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The anti-encroachment drive has sparked widespread attention after a video of the bulldozer demolition went viral.

According to PTI, officials stated that the demolition drive was part of a larger 15-day campaign to clear encroachments from public drains in the district.

SP MP faces charges of electricity theft

Earlier today, UP's electricity department imposed a massive fine of ₹1.91 crore on the Sambhal MP, accusing him of electricity theft.

As part of the crackdown, the department also disconnected the power supply to his residence, following an inspection that found evidence of illegal power usage.

"An electricity inspection drive is underway in Sambhal even today. A fine of ₹1.91 crore has been imposed on the MP by the Electricity department and the power supply to his residence has been disconnected," Sambhal Superintending Engineer Vinod Kumar told PTI.

Notably, the power theft charges are linked to a police case registered against Rehman on Thursday under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The case alleges that the MP and his family were involved in bypassing the electricity meter to steal power.

His father Mamlukur Rehman Barq was also booked for allegedly threatening officials during the inspection at their residence in the Deepa Sarai area, they said.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of heavy security, and officials from the Electricity Department lodged a formal complaint.

Rehman is among those booked in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence in which four locals died in a clash with security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.

(With inputs from PTI)