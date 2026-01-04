Sambhal , A mosque and a madrassa facing action for illegal encroachment on government land in Sambhal district were demolished by members of the Muslim community and the mosque committee just before the notice period expired, and the cleared land was allotted on lease to 20 people from the economically weaker section, officials said on Sunday. Sambhal: Illegally constructed mosque, madrassa dismantled by mosque committee

The District Magistrate of Sambhal, Rajender Pensiya, told reporters that the 'Madina mosque' and the madrassa were illegally constructed around 20-25 years ago on 1,339 square metres of land in Salempur Salar alias Hajipur village.

A four-month notice, issued to the parties concerned for the removal of the illegal encroachment, was set to expire on Sunday, , but before the administration could take action, members of the Muslim community and the mosque committee were seen using hammers to demolish the illegal structure themselves on Saturday, the officials said.

The district magistrate said that the illegally constructed mosque and madrasa "were removed by the members of the Muslim community themselves".

Tehsildar Sadar Dhirendra Pratap Sigh said that a team was formed for the action against the illegal mosque.

When asked why the Muslim community members were demolishing the mosque themselves, he said, "This is a good thing. It's always good when people realise their mistake."

The demolition continued till Sunday morning, officials said, adding the site is now cleared of encroachment.

The administration cleared the debris and allotted the land on lease to 20 poor people. Houses will be built for them on this land under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana , officials said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar said that police force from six police stations and two platoons of PAC were deployed during the removal of the debris.

