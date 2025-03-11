Sambit Patra's ‘Rohit Sharma’ jab for Rahul Gandhi triggers Congress protest in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Tuesday evening after Congress MPs protested against a remark by BJP MP Sambit Patra on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.(ANI)

During a debate on the supplementary demands for grants, excess grants and the Manipur budget, Patra had referred to a remark by a Congress leader on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's fitness.

He further compared the Indian cricket captain with Rahul Gandhi, leading to protests by members of the Congress.

Sandhya Rai, who was in the Chair, said the remarks would be removed, but members of the Congress continued their protest, according to PTI.

Later, Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitated members. As they did not relent, he adjourned the proceeds for 10 minutes.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that his party has demanded that Patra offer an apology.

" BJP MP Sambit Patra used unparliamentary language for LoP Rahul Gandhi in the House. This has become an everyday habit for them. We have demanded that his comments be expunged and that he offer an apology," Aujla told ANI.

Congress leader's remark on Rohit Sharma



Last week, a controversy erupted over Congress leader Shama Mohamed's fat-shaming comment on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. She had said that Sharma was "fat" for a "sportsman" and needed to lose weight.

Her post prompted sharp criticism from the BJP and later the Congress party asked Shama Mohamed to delete her post and asked her to be cautious in the future.

However, after the Champions Trophy win for India, Mohamed praised India captain Rohit Sharma's leadership, saying that he led from the front with his brilliant play, "setting the tone for (India's) victory".

"Congratulations to Team India for their stupendous performance in winning the Champions Trophy 2025! Hats off to Captain Rohit Sharma who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!" she wrote in a post on X.