‘Superfit hai main!’: BJP defends Rohit Sharma after Congress leader's ‘fat’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party sarcastically hit out at Congress leader Shama Mohamed's fat-shaming comment on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 win, that too with a Pushpa movie reference. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory was "Rohit Sharma's befitting answer to Congress", the BJP said. (X/@BJP4India)

In a post on its official X account, the saffron party shared a gif from Pushpa movie, only Allu Arjun's face was replaced with that of Rohit Sharma and the media read, "Unfit samjha kya? Superfit hai main!"

The post read, "Rohit Sharma's befitting answer to Congress!"

Congress spokeswoman Shama Mohamed had recently sparked massive controversy as she called Rohit Sharma "fat" in a social media post. She had said that he was "fat" for a "sportsman" and needed to lose weight.

Amid the fierce ire over her remarks, the grand old party made Mohamed delete the post and reprimanded her, asking her to be cautious in the future.

However, after the Champions Trophy win for India, Mohamed praised India captain Rohit Sharma's leadership, saying that he led from the front with his brilliant play, "setting the tone for (India's) victory".

"Congratulations to Team India for their stupendous performance in winning the Champions Trophy 2025! Hats off to Captain Rohit Sharma who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!" she wrote in a post on X.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed team India's "exceptional game and an exceptional result". He said that he was proud of the nation's cricket home for "bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They've played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all round display".

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi gave a shoutout to India's "smashing victory".

"Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride. Team India's phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring," Gandhi wrote in his post on X, congratulating the 'Champions'.