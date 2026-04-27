'Same feeling in India': Congress leader's take on Trump shooting attempt sparks row; BJP says ‘Is it even surprising?’

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar faced criticism after his reaction to a shooting incident at a gala dinner in Washington, DC, which was also attended by President Donald Trump. Many interpreted Wadettiwar's remarks as appearing to justify the act. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (L) reacted to the open firing at a gala dinner in the US that was also attended by Donald Trump

Wattediwar seemed to suggest that the attack was long time coming, citing Trump's actions and how he has “disturbed” each country. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow). The way he has disturbed each country in the world despite being in the top post...Today, Trump has ruined the US to fulfil his own plans,” the Congress leader said, criticising the US-Israeli attack on Iran that later triggered a war which continues to impact all of West Asia.

He said that there's anger among the people over Trump's actions and seemed to suggest that a similar mood prevails in India even though there were no protests here. “Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, this was bound to happen. The same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin,” the Congress leader said.

While Wadettiwar said that a person holding such an important position shouldn't have been targeted, he also noted that the attack reflected how people will always react to actions.

A video of his remarks is going viral. Watch here: