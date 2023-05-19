Sameer Wankhede moves Bombay HC on Aryan Khan case, says CBI case revenge

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday moved the Bombay high court in the alleged ₹25 crore extortion case regarding the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in 2021. In his appeal, Wankhede said the CBI action against him is an act of revenge. An urgent hearing at 2.30pm has been allowed. On Thursday, the former NCB Mumbai zone chief skipped the CBI summons after he was granted protection from arrest by the Delhi high court till May 22. The Delhi high court on May 17 granted Wankhede the liberty to approach the Bombay high court for further relief. In the Delhi high court, he also sought a cross-FIR against NCB deputy director-general Gyaneshwar Singh. Read | Cordelia drug-bust: NCB top brass was in the loop over probe, says Wankhede

From 'Singham' to several charges of corruption: Here's what happened to Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede has approached the Bombay high court against CBI.

1. Sameer Wankhede became a prominent name as he declared war against drug use in Bollywood. After the Rhea Chakraborty case (the NCB was probing the drugs angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case), Sameer Wankhede probed the Aryan Khan case in 2021. Read | What the CBI FIR says about Sameer Wankhede of Aryan Khan case

2. His term as the Mumbai zone chief ended in 2021 and by that time there were several allegations against him.

3. In his new posting in Chennai, Sameer Wankhede was away from the news. Reports said he spent the maximum number of days on leave.

4. Sameer Wankhede again came to the limelight after the CBI filed an FIR against him and alleged that he demanded ₹25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan to not frame charges against Aryan Khan through KP Gosavi, an independent witness, but was given freehand in the Aryan Khan case.

5. The CBI alleged Sameer Wankhede underreported the expenses of his foreign trips -- six such trips were made in the last five years.

6. Apart from discrepancies in the income and the expenditure of Sameer Wankhede and his wife actor Kranti Redkar, Wankhede has been accused of implicating Aryan Khan in the drugs case. Reports claimed that the person who actually possessed drugs at the cruise party was allowed to walk free, but Aryan Khan was arrested.

7. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani apparently handed over a bag of ₹50 lakh to KP Gosavi, hours after Aryan Khan was arrested. Dadlani's statement was key in the CBI case against Wankhede.

8. Wankhede dismissed all allegations and said he was getting the 'rewards' of being a patriot.

9. Sameer Wankhede said the FIR has been filed against him only because he had lodged a complaint against Gyaneshwar Singh for humiliating him over caste.

10. Wankhede said Gyaneshwar Singh used the CBI against him to help Aryan Khan get off the hook in the drug case. When Aryan Khan was arrested, the seniors (Singh) were kept in the loop, Wankhede said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.