'Personal grudge': Sameer Wankhede's father files police complaint against Nawab Malik

The father of Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has filed a police complaint against Nationalist Congress Party (NCB) Nawab Malik under certain sections of the SC/ST Act. Dhyandev Wankhede has accused Malik of making "false and derogatory" remarks against him and his family members.

The complaint was filed with Oshiwara division's assistant commissioner of police on Monday. Dhyandev has demanded that an FIR be registered against the minister.

The NCP leader has made several allegations against Sameer Wankhede, including the claim that he was a Muslim but forged documents (like caste certificate) to get a government job.

"We belong to 'Mahar' community which comes under the Scheduled Caste category," he mentioned in the complaint. He demanded that an FIR be registered against the minister under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 503 (criminal intimidation).

He further alleged that Malik, owing to his personal grudge, went to the extent of "stalking" his daughter Yasmeen online and illegally used her personal photographs from her social media accounts and circulated them in print and electronic media.

Now, the minister is giving "direct threats" and using "illegal tactics" to hinder the investigation into the case involving his son-in-law (Sameer Khan) where he is likely to convicted, the senior Wankhede alleged.

Malik's son-in-law was arrested in January this year in an alleged drugs case and granted bail in September.

An official from the assistant commissioner of police's confirmed that they have received Dhyandev Wankhede's complaint, and said further investigation is underway.

This comes a day after the Bombay high court directed Malik to respond to the defamation suit by Dhyandev Wankhede. The NCB official's father has sought ₹1.25 crore in damages from Malik "within a day".

The bench directed the NCP leader to file an affidavit in reply to the suit by Tuesday and posted the hearing of the suit to November 10.

An NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede last month conducted a raid on a cruise ship and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. Later, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and 19 others were arrested in connection with the cruise drugs case. Malik has termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

The NCB official has denied the allegations levelled against him.