Home / India News / Same-sex marriage hearing highlights: Same sex couple not imported: CJI

Same-sex marriage hearing highlights: Same sex couple not imported: CJI

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:36 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the arguments for and against seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

While consensual same sex relationships has been decriminalised in the country, same sex marriages are still not recognised.
While consensual same sex relationships has been decriminalised in the country, same sex marriages are still not recognised.(Pic for representation)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court hearing LIVE updates: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the arguments for and against seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. This is the seventh day of the hearing. 

On April 27, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to come up with a response on May 3 about the social benefits that the same-sex couples can get even without the legal recognition of marriage. To this, the Centre now has said that it will form a committee to examine the administrative steps it can take to address some of the concerns of same-sex couples.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 03, 2023 03:32 PM IST

    Hearing to resume on May 9

    The bench has risen for the day. The hearings will resume on Tuesday, 9th May 2023, reports Live Law

  • May 03, 2023 03:31 PM IST

    Heterosexuals won't object if special marriage act is struck down, says senior lawyer Dwivedi

    Senior advocate Dwivedi argues that the heterosexuals will not object if Special Marriage Act is struck down. Justice Bhat counters and asks what about people of different faith, Bar and Bench reports. The lawyer responds saying Islam has its own law. The judge says,"We are talking of different religion"

  • May 03, 2023 03:22 PM IST

    Question is statutory rights, argues senior lawyer Dwivedi

    Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi says with reference to the prayer to discard originalism, “We are not advancing some fundamental right here.” He says the question is statutory rights as the special marriage act as it exists, can its intention be discarded

  • May 03, 2023 02:56 PM IST

    CJI cites the example of a same sex couple marrying a person from another gender

    CJI Chandrachud cites an example of a same-sex couple who marry a person from another gender. “Like 2 men in a relationship and one of them marries a woman then there will be no bigamy. This will be applicable to a trans person as well..”, Bar and Bench quoted the CJI. “So if there are two men in a relationship and one of them marries a woman, there will be no offence of bigamy”, the CJI added.

  • May 03, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    Dignity has nothing to do with marriage, argues senior lawyer Dwivedi

    Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi argues that dignity has nothing to do with marriage. "

    “My marriage is not registered. So do I not have dignity? I'm not looking for any recognition from any law”, Live Law quoted him as saying.

  • May 03, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    Existence of same sex couple not imported, says CJI

    Chief justice says existence of same couple not imported from somewhere else and it is a part of the society. Advocate Dwivedi responds the same sex couples never demanded marriage. He adds marriage is not about dignity, people who are widows are not without dignity, reports Bar and Bench. 

    The CJI responds, “The point is not that single people have no dignity.. the question is about choice”

  • May 03, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    How is dignity of heterosexual marriage at stake, CJI asks lawyer

    Chief justice DY Chandrachud asks lawyer Dwivedi how is the dignity of heterosexual marriage at stake. Justice Bhat asks the counsel he is saying using the word spouse diminishing the meaning of husband and wife, Bar and Bench reports. 

    “We say I take you as a husband and take you as a wife... how can we say I take you as my spouse”, Dwivedi responds, to which CJI says this is not his strongest case.

  • May 03, 2023 02:32 PM IST

    Is there a fundamental right to marriage, asks senior lawyer Dwivedi

    Senior advocate Dwivedi argues in court, "Now question is there a fundamental right to marriage.. fundamental right to recognition of marriage and is there a fundamental right to equality in the marriage of heterosexuals.. can this be made permissible by the variety of amendments".

  • May 03, 2023 02:29 PM IST

    Omnibus demand for an equation with heterosexual marriage, argues lawyer

    Hearing resume. Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi argues there is an omnibus demand as same sex, intersex and transgenders want an equation with heterosexual marriage, reports Live Law

  • May 03, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    No vaccum can be attributed to the SMA: AG

    AG: No vaccum can be attributed to the SMA. Absence of reference to all possible unions of persons as marriage cannot be construed as a legal and a constitutional omission.

  • May 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    Hetrosexual couples weren't intended to be a part of Special Marriage Act: CJI

    CJI DY Chandrachud: So you've dealt with also the argument of inclusion that the fact that the SMA was intended to be a special law in the context of conventional institution of marriage...but same sex couples weren't intended to be a part of this law.

  • May 03, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    ‘For something as simple as pension accrues only in marriage’, says Guruswamy

    For something as simple as pension, provident fund, gratuity, benefits - that accrues only in a marriage. It doesn't accrue to a caregiver, says Menaka Guruswamy

  • May 03, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    Attorney General R Venkatramani begins his submissions

    Attorney General R Venkatramani begins his submissions.

    AG: I wish to convey my deep appreciation for petitioners for deep insights I received on a subject like this.

  • May 03, 2023 12:06 PM IST

    '…people do have a right to cohabit’: CJI DY Chandrachud

    CJI DY Chandrachud: From the drift of the submissions made by SG last time, it appears that the SG also accepts that people do have a right to cohabit and that right is an accepted social reality.

  • May 03, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    Their intimate relationship,  state has no right to regulate, says govt 

    SG Mehta: It is their intimate relationship, the state has no right to regulate or recognise. Why the recognition came? Because the court felt that we will have to regulate- you cannot marry at any age, many times, say bye bye whenever you want, children may be there.

  • May 03, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    Govt positive about suggestion for exploring administrative steps to address concerns of same-sex couples

    Govt positive about suggestion for exploring administrative steps to address concerns of same-sex couples.

  • May 03, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    VHP to hold nationwide protest against same-sex marriage hearing in SC

    On Monday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest in Tripura's Agartala and said the outfit will organise similar protests nationwide against a plea in the Supreme Court on the issue.

  • May 03, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    Govt to form panel to examine 'administrative' steps

    The Centre has agreed to set up a committee to examine the administrative steps it can take to address some of the concerns of same-sex couples. The panel will be headed by cabinet secretary.

  • May 03, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Same-sex marriage hearing on Day 7 begins 

    The hearing on same-sex marriage has begun in the Supreme Court for the seventh day. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
same sex marriage supreme court

CBI arrests former CMD of WAPCOS, recovers 38 crore cash

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 06:12 PM IST

WAPCOS, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government

CBI launched searches on Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his family members on Tuesday. (Representative file image)
ByHT Correspondent

When Sharad Pawar's wife Pratibha played major role in keeping NCP united: Book

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 05:43 PM IST

When Ajit supported the BJP on 2019, Pratibha Pawar spoke with him and brought him back to the party fold.

Pratibha Pawar, known to have maintained a distance from politics, was present when Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party chief post.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Police yet to record our statement, women wrestlers tell SC; file sealed cover

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 05:39 PM IST

It was on April 28, the Delhi police had agreed to register an FIR on the complaint of seven women wrestlers (including a minor) after three of them moved the top court

The police was also directed to submit an affidavit of compliance by May 4. (PTI file image)
ByAbraham Thomas

SCO foreign ministers meet: S Jaishankar’s bilateral talks in focus

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 05:30 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Thursday. There has, however, been no official word from India and Pakistan on a possible bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of the two sides

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar

Why faith is not at play in quotas for Muslims

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 05:19 PM IST

Reservation for Muslims, as for Hindus and other faiths, falls within the backward classes categories. A look at states where such quotas have been given

Reservation or affirmative action in India is neither region-based, nor religion based. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondents

Evening brief: China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin freed from jail

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The citizen journalist was reported to be jailed after he shared videos of scenes in Wuhan- the epicentre of Covid pandemic. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

‘We should give him a day or two’: Praful Patel on Pawar rethinking resignation

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Sharad Pawar had announced his resignation to step down as NCP chief. After pressure from colleagues, the veteran leader said he will take 2-3 days to rethink.

Sharad Pawar with his nephew Ajit Pawar and senior NCP leader Praful Patel(HT Photo/Bhushan Koyande)
ByAryan Prakash

Air India, Vistara sign interline partnership; to help domestic, global flyers

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:54 PM IST

The partnership will enable flyers to book their flights on either airline and, seamlessly get access to several domestic destinations as well as international destinations

In an interline arrangement, one airline can issue and accept tickets that are operated by the partner airline. (Twitter | Air India)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Infiltration bid foiled, 2 killed in J&K

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Army’s public relations officer Col Emron Musavi said the army and J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) were on the lookout for infiltrators amid inclement weather

The army said security forces were on the lookout for infiltrators. (Representative file image)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Metro ridership at 90% of pre-Covid level: DMRC chief

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 04:37 PM IST

A senior official said, the pre-pandemic ridership stood at 60-65 lakh, which has now reached around 50-55 lakh.

"We gradually regained trust of our passengers & I am happy to share we have reached about 90% pre-COVID ridership," the DMRC chief said.
PTI | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi

‘Will consider if needed’: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Bajrang Dal ban

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 04:12 PM IST

The Congress, in its election manifesto for Karnataka polls, said it will take decisive action against organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addressing media on Wednesday.(ANI)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

ADG Abhay Kumar becomes new head of DVAC wing of Tamil Nadu

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:06 PM IST

ADG Abhay Kumar Singh was appointed as the new head of Vigilance and anti-corruption wing of Tamil Nadu after the retirement of P Kandasamy.

ADG Abhay Kumar becomes new head of DVAC. (DVAC website)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Amit Shah, BJP over Muslim quota row in Karnataka

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 04:23 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu chief minister attacked the union home minister over his remark on scrapping of 4 per cent Muslim quota in poll-bound Karnataka.

MK Stalin hits out at Amit Shah over his defence on scrapping of Muslim quota in Karnataka. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Rajnath Singh hails India-Maldives ties after gifting 2 defence platforms to Male

india news
Updated on May 03, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Singh described the handing over of the two ‘Made in India’ platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of both nations towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

This is Singh’s first visit to the Maldives as the defence minister. (Rajnath Singh | Twitter)
BySaptarshi Das

'Oppn knows only 'gaali politics, Cong abusing me': PM Modi to K'taka voters

india news
Published on May 03, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Karnataka election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Congress abuses him because he crushed the ‘corrupt system’ nurtured by it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a poll rally in Ankola in Karnataka.(Twitter/BJP)
ByAryan Prakash
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out