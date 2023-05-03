Same-sex marriage hearing highlights: Same sex couple not imported: CJI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the arguments for and against seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.
Same-sex marriage Supreme Court hearing LIVE updates: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday began hearing the arguments for and against seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. This is the seventh day of the hearing.
On April 27, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to come up with a response on May 3 about the social benefits that the same-sex couples can get even without the legal recognition of marriage. To this, the Centre now has said that it will form a committee to examine the administrative steps it can take to address some of the concerns of same-sex couples.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 03, 2023 03:32 PM IST
Hearing to resume on May 9
The bench has risen for the day. The hearings will resume on Tuesday, 9th May 2023, reports Live Law
-
May 03, 2023 03:31 PM IST
Heterosexuals won't object if special marriage act is struck down, says senior lawyer Dwivedi
Senior advocate Dwivedi argues that the heterosexuals will not object if Special Marriage Act is struck down. Justice Bhat counters and asks what about people of different faith, Bar and Bench reports. The lawyer responds saying Islam has its own law. The judge says,"We are talking of different religion"
-
May 03, 2023 03:22 PM IST
Question is statutory rights, argues senior lawyer Dwivedi
Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi says with reference to the prayer to discard originalism, “We are not advancing some fundamental right here.” He says the question is statutory rights as the special marriage act as it exists, can its intention be discarded
-
May 03, 2023 02:56 PM IST
CJI cites the example of a same sex couple marrying a person from another gender
CJI Chandrachud cites an example of a same-sex couple who marry a person from another gender. “Like 2 men in a relationship and one of them marries a woman then there will be no bigamy. This will be applicable to a trans person as well..”, Bar and Bench quoted the CJI. “So if there are two men in a relationship and one of them marries a woman, there will be no offence of bigamy”, the CJI added.
-
May 03, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Dignity has nothing to do with marriage, argues senior lawyer Dwivedi
Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi argues that dignity has nothing to do with marriage. "
“My marriage is not registered. So do I not have dignity? I'm not looking for any recognition from any law”, Live Law quoted him as saying.
-
May 03, 2023 02:45 PM IST
Existence of same sex couple not imported, says CJI
Chief justice says existence of same couple not imported from somewhere else and it is a part of the society. Advocate Dwivedi responds the same sex couples never demanded marriage. He adds marriage is not about dignity, people who are widows are not without dignity, reports Bar and Bench.
The CJI responds, “The point is not that single people have no dignity.. the question is about choice”
-
May 03, 2023 02:37 PM IST
How is dignity of heterosexual marriage at stake, CJI asks lawyer
Chief justice DY Chandrachud asks lawyer Dwivedi how is the dignity of heterosexual marriage at stake. Justice Bhat asks the counsel he is saying using the word spouse diminishing the meaning of husband and wife, Bar and Bench reports.
“We say I take you as a husband and take you as a wife... how can we say I take you as my spouse”, Dwivedi responds, to which CJI says this is not his strongest case.
-
May 03, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Is there a fundamental right to marriage, asks senior lawyer Dwivedi
Senior advocate Dwivedi argues in court, "Now question is there a fundamental right to marriage.. fundamental right to recognition of marriage and is there a fundamental right to equality in the marriage of heterosexuals.. can this be made permissible by the variety of amendments".
-
May 03, 2023 02:29 PM IST
Omnibus demand for an equation with heterosexual marriage, argues lawyer
Hearing resume. Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi argues there is an omnibus demand as same sex, intersex and transgenders want an equation with heterosexual marriage, reports Live Law
-
May 03, 2023 12:45 PM IST
No vaccum can be attributed to the SMA: AG
AG: No vaccum can be attributed to the SMA. Absence of reference to all possible unions of persons as marriage cannot be construed as a legal and a constitutional omission.
-
May 03, 2023 12:26 PM IST
Hetrosexual couples weren't intended to be a part of Special Marriage Act: CJI
CJI DY Chandrachud: So you've dealt with also the argument of inclusion that the fact that the SMA was intended to be a special law in the context of conventional institution of marriage...but same sex couples weren't intended to be a part of this law.
-
May 03, 2023 12:17 PM IST
‘For something as simple as pension accrues only in marriage’, says Guruswamy
For something as simple as pension, provident fund, gratuity, benefits - that accrues only in a marriage. It doesn't accrue to a caregiver, says Menaka Guruswamy
-
May 03, 2023 12:09 PM IST
Attorney General R Venkatramani begins his submissions
Attorney General R Venkatramani begins his submissions.
AG: I wish to convey my deep appreciation for petitioners for deep insights I received on a subject like this.
-
May 03, 2023 12:06 PM IST
'…people do have a right to cohabit’: CJI DY Chandrachud
CJI DY Chandrachud: From the drift of the submissions made by SG last time, it appears that the SG also accepts that people do have a right to cohabit and that right is an accepted social reality.
-
May 03, 2023 12:01 PM IST
Their intimate relationship, state has no right to regulate, says govt
SG Mehta: It is their intimate relationship, the state has no right to regulate or recognise. Why the recognition came? Because the court felt that we will have to regulate- you cannot marry at any age, many times, say bye bye whenever you want, children may be there.
-
May 03, 2023 11:55 AM IST
Govt positive about suggestion for exploring administrative steps to address concerns of same-sex couples
Govt positive about suggestion for exploring administrative steps to address concerns of same-sex couples.
-
May 03, 2023 11:46 AM IST
VHP to hold nationwide protest against same-sex marriage hearing in SC
On Monday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest in Tripura's Agartala and said the outfit will organise similar protests nationwide against a plea in the Supreme Court on the issue.
-
May 03, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Govt to form panel to examine 'administrative' steps
The Centre has agreed to set up a committee to examine the administrative steps it can take to address some of the concerns of same-sex couples. The panel will be headed by cabinet secretary.
-
May 03, 2023 11:34 AM IST
Same-sex marriage hearing on Day 7 begins
The hearing on same-sex marriage has begun in the Supreme Court for the seventh day.