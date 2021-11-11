Home / India News / Same-sex movies: Child rights panel seeks clarification from CBFC
Same-sex movies: Child rights panel seeks clarification from CBFC

NCPCR chairperson Kanoongo has also written to UNICEF India representative Yasumasa Kimura seeking the “mandate under which the movies have been selected to be screened for minors”.
NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought CBFC’s confirmation that the movies have been certified and also sought the category of certification. (Getty Images/Representative use)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 12:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

The National Commission of Child Rights has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a clarification on whether eight movies depicting same-sex relationships had obtained certification to be screened at schools in the state of West Bengal, as the educational spaces open up post the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movies, by young directors Salim Shekh, Manish Chowdhury, Saptarshi Ray, Salim Shekh and Avijit Marjit, were slated to be screened by Prayasam, a partner organisation of UNICEF, to promote inclusiveness. After media reports, Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of NCPCR, took note of the decision. He has sought CBFC’s confirmation that the movies have been certified and also sought the category of certification.

The movies will premiere on December 3 at the 8th Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival at Kalanjali Art Space in Kolkata. The movies explore different aspects of same-sex relationships, from the reconciliation of the father with his gay son to the trials of a male escort.

TRENDING TOPICS
New Delhi
Thursday, November 11, 2021
