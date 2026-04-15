Samrat Choudhary a product of Lalu Yadav's classroom, not elected by people of Bihar, says RJD's Tejashwi

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the newly sworn-in chief minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, is a "product of Lalu Yadav's classroom".

Samrat Choudhary has been in politics for about 30 years and has been a part of the BJP since 2015.(PTI)

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Yadav's remarks came just a day before Choudhary took oath as Bihar's chief minister.

The RJD leader said that Samrat Choudhary was not chosen as Bihar's CM by the people, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the tenure of Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the CM chair on Tuesday.

"Samrat Choudhary is a product of Lalu Yadav's classroom. Bihar's politics will continue to revolve around Lalu Yadav... The BJP, too, governed alongside them (NDA) for 20 years. Yet, Bihar's treasury remains empty," he told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is not a Chief Minister chosen by the people of Bihar. The mandate was not given by the public... 'Nitish ji ko BJP ne khatam kar diya toh vo ab khatam ho gaye hai (The BJP has finished Nitish, so he is over now)," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is not a Chief Minister chosen by the people of Bihar. The mandate was not given by the public... 'Nitish ji ko BJP ne khatam kar diya toh vo ab khatam ho gaye hai (The BJP has finished Nitish, so he is over now)," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Choudhary, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, took oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, marking the first time that a BJP leader took over the top post in the state. Shortly after his swearing-in ceremony, Choudhary took charge of the top chair at the Bihar Secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Choudhary, who was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, took oath as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday, marking the first time that a BJP leader took over the top post in the state. Shortly after his swearing-in ceremony, Choudhary took charge of the top chair at the Bihar Secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Tuesday, Choudhary assured that the BJP will continue to prioritise India before everything else. In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to the party and called the role a "sacred opportunity" to serve the people of Bihar.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me… This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar,” he added.

Previously, Choudhary served as the deputy chief minister and home minister in the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet.

In the Bihar assembly elections last year, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- including the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) -- achieved a landslide victory, the saffron party emerged as the largest party.

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Samrat Choudhary has been in politics for about 30 years and has been a part of the BJP since 2015.

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