Samrat Choudhary: First BJP CM in Bihar comes with family legacy; was Rabri's minister in RJD govt, also in JD(U)

Samrat Choudhary will take over the reins of Bihar from Nitish Kumar, the BJP announced on Tuesday. A senior leader of the party and currently the deputy chief minister, he is expected to take oath on April 15 as CM. BJP's Samrat Choudhary succeeds JD(U) boss Nitish Kumar, whose deputy he remained, as CM of Bihar. (HT, ANI)

Early life and political background Samrat Choudhary comes from a strong political family in Bihar. His father, Shakuni Chaudhary, was a six-time MLA from Tarapur, while his mother Parvati Devi also served as a legislator. This legacy gave him an early entry into politics.

He began his career in 1999 with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and quickly rose through the ranks. In 2000, he was elected as an MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria and became a minister in the government led by Rabri Devi.

Political journey across parties Choudhary’s career has been shaped by key political shifts. After years in the RJD, he joined the Janata Dal (United) in 2014 and served as a minister in the government headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi.

In 2017, he moved to the BJP, where his rise was rapid. He held organisational roles such as state vice-president and later became the party’s Bihar unit president in 2023. In January 2024, he was appointed deputy chief minister in the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

Role in Bihar politics Samrat Choudhary is considered one of the BJP’s prominent OBC faces in Bihar, a state where caste dynamics play a crucial role in electoral politics. As a key strategist and campaigner, he has been central to the party’s outreach and organisational expansion.

He has also maintained a strong presence in constituencies like Tarapur, a traditional stronghold of his family, reinforcing his grassroots political base.

Controversies His political career has not been without controversy. Opposition leaders have accused him of discrepancies in election affidavits related to his age and have called for an inquiry.

He has also faced allegations linked to a 1995 murder case, in which his name was mentioned along with his father. These issues continue to be raised in political debates, though he remains a significant figure in Bihar politics.