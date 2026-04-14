Samrat Choudhary chosen to become new Bihar chief minister

Samrat Choudhary is set to become the next chief minister of Bihar after being elected leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party on Tuesday, marking a historic shift as the BJP takes direct charge of the state government for the first time.

Breaking News LIVE: Samrat Choudhary To Take Oath As New Bihar CM | Nitish Kumar | BJP

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The decision was finalised at a meeting held in the presence of central observer Shivraj Singh Chouhan and later endorsed by the NDA lawmakers in the state. The proposal to name Choudhary was moved by Vijay Kumar Sinha and seconded by Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal.

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The new chief minister is expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to form the government on Tuesday, with the swearing-in ceremony likely on April 15 at Lok Bhawan.

Soon after being chosen as leader of the BJP legislature party, Samrat Choudhary expressed gratitude to the party leadership in a post on X, calling the role a “sacred opportunity” to serve the people of Bihar.

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{{^usCountry}} “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me… This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me… This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that he would work with “dedication, commitment, and integrity” and remain committed to taking Bihar to “new heights of development, good governance, and prosperity” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Nitin Nabin.

End of Nitish Kumar era

The announcement comes just hours after Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister, bringing to a close a political innings that spanned nearly two decades. His exit follows his recent move to the Rajya Sabha.

An emotional Nitish Kumar chaired his final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, reflecting on his 20-year tenure and the pace of development achieved under his leadership. He congratulated the incoming government and assured full cooperation and guidance in the future.

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The meeting turned into a farewell, with ministers and officials expressing gratitude for his leadership. “It was an emotional moment for all of us,” said senior leaders, while others described him as a guiding force whose contribution would be remembered by the people of Bihar.

After the meeting, Kumar posed for a group photograph with his council of ministers and officials before returning to his official residence. He is scheduled to meet the Governor to formally submit his resignation.

Even as he exits state politics, Nitish Kumar is expected to remain active in public life as a member of the Rajya Sabha, continuing to contribute to Bihar’s development from the national stage.

A defining political legacy

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Nitish Kumar’s exit marks the end of an era in Bihar politics. A product of the JP Movement, he rose from student activism to become one of the state’s most enduring leaders. Over the years, he took oath as Chief Minister multiple times and remained central to Bihar’s political landscape through shifting alliances.

He is often credited with transforming Bihar's governance narrative since 2005 - focusing on roads, electricity, law and order, education, and women-led development. Initiatives such as improving infrastructure and expanding welfare schemes helped reposition Bihar as an aspirational state after years of stagnation.

Despite political realignments over the years, Kumar retained his position as a pivotal leader, often shaping emerging as the kingmaker in different alliances

NDA’s new phase

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With Samrat Choudhary taking the reins, the NDA enters a new phase in Bihar politics, with the BJP assuming the leadership role within the coalition. Allies, including the Janata Dal (United), remain part of the government as discussions continue over cabinet formation and power-sharing arrangements.

The NDA holds a comfortable majority in the 243-member Assembly, ensuring stability for the incoming government.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Kulkarni ...Read More Abhimanyu Kulkarni has spent over a decade in newsrooms and currently heads the online news desk. He orchestrates the daily narrative of the digital newsroom, managing the homepage, planning long-term news events and writing about India and the World. Abhimanyu excels in high-pressure environments, thriving particularly when navigating the complexities of major breaking news cycles. His strategic approach to digital journalism combines a meticulous eye for detail with a broad vision for organizational growth. Beyond managing the immediate news flow, he is the primary architect for the outlet’s long-term editorial initiatives, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of journalistic integrity and audience engagement. Expertise & Beat National Affairs: Comprehensive coverage of Indian politics, policy shifts, and election cycles. Geopolitics & World News: Analysis of international relations and global conflict. Beyond the Newsroom Abhimanyu’s professional drive is mirrored by his passion for the pulse of the world; where others see the chaos of a breaking story, he finds a compelling narrative. This innate curiosity about global structures ensures he brings a grounded, human perspective to every headline he manages. Read Less

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