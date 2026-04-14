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Samrat Choudhary: First BJP CM in Bihar comes with family legacy; was Rabri's minister in RJD govt, also in JD(U)

Samrat Choudhary comes from strong political family; father Shakuni was 6-time MLA, mother Parvati also was MLA; he remained minister in Rabri-led RJD govt

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 04:31 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Samrat Choudhary will take over the reins of Bihar from Nitish Kumar, the BJP announced on Tuesday. A senior leader of the party and currently the deputy chief minister, he is expected to take oath on April 15 as CM.

Early life and political background

BJP's Samrat Choudhary succeeds JD(U) boss Nitish Kumar, whose deputy he remained, as CM of Bihar. (HT, ANI)

Samrat Choudhary comes from a strong political family in Bihar. His father, Shakuni Chaudhary, was a six-time MLA from Tarapur, while his mother Parvati Devi also served as a legislator. This legacy gave him an early entry into politics.

He began his career in 1999 with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and quickly rose through the ranks. In 2000, he was elected as an MLA from Parbatta in Khagaria and became a minister in the government led by Rabri Devi.

Political journey across parties

Choudhary’s career has been shaped by key political shifts. After years in the RJD, he joined the Janata Dal (United) in 2014 and served as a minister in the government headed by Jitan Ram Manjhi.

In 2017, he moved to the BJP, where his rise was rapid. He held organisational roles such as state vice-president and later became the party’s Bihar unit president in 2023. In January 2024, he was appointed deputy chief minister in the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

Role in Bihar politics

 
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Home / India News / Samrat Choudhary: First BJP CM in Bihar comes with family legacy; was Rabri's minister in RJD govt, also in JD(U)
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