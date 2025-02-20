Menu Explore
Samsung alleges disruptions at Chennai plant, seeks state govt's intervention

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 06:20 PM IST

Samsung India Workers Union members have been staging a sit-in strike since February 5, demanding the reinstatement of three suspended employees.

Samsung Electronics India on Thursday alleged that a group of workers of trying to disrupt operations at its Sriperumbudur plant near Chennai and has sought the Tamil Nadu government's intervention to resolve the matter, news agency PTI reported.

Security guards stand outside a Samsung facility during a strike by the factory workers demanding higher wages in Sriperumbudur, near the city of Chennai, India, September 16, 2024. (Reuters)
Security guards stand outside a Samsung facility during a strike by the factory workers demanding higher wages in Sriperumbudur, near the city of Chennai, India, September 16, 2024. (Reuters)

As protests by some workers at the facility escalated on Thursday, the company reaffirmed its "zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities" and urged authorities to "ensure worker safety, maintain discipline, and facilitate ease of doing business."

The protests were triggered by the suspension of three Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-backed Samsung India Workers Union members. While workers had been protesting earlier, they intensified their agitation on Thursday.

‘Zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities by workers’: Samsung

In response to the protests, Samsung said that "a certain section of workers once again illegally tried to disrupt operations and industrial peace today."

The company stressed its commitment to maintaining “a safe and stable workplace for all workers” and reiterated its “zero-tolerance policy for any illegal activities by workers that disrupt industrial stability and peace at the workplace.”

Samsung also stressed the importance of employees adhering to company policies, warning that violations will lead to disciplinary action after due process.

According to a statement given to PTI, the company said that production remains unaffected and urged state authorities to “secure the safety of our workers, maintain discipline and provide ease of doing business. "

Why are the employees protesting?

Employees of the Samsung India Workers Union have been on a sit-in strike since February 5, demanding the reinstatement of three suspended colleagues. The protests, taking place inside the company’s consumer durable factory, stem from allegations that the suspensions were linked to unionisation efforts.

Samsung has maintained that it complies with all labour laws and has termed the ongoing protest an “illegal strike”

Last year, Samsung India employees went on strike for over a month, demanding wage revisions, before calling it off following the Tamil Nadu government's intervention.

