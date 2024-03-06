 Sandeshkhali case: NCW submits report to President Droupadi Murmu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Sandeshkhali case: NCW submits report to President Droupadi Murmu

Sandeshkhali case: NCW submits report to President Droupadi Murmu

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 04:30 PM IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has submitted a report in connection with the Sandeshkhali incident to President Droupadi Murmu making several recommendations including imposing President’s Rule, replacing police personnel deployed in Sandeshkhali police station, strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms and establishing support services for victims of crime, among others.

The NCW report said that an Inquiry Committee (IC) was chaired by Sharma to investigate these incidents. (ANI photo)
The NCW report said that an Inquiry Committee (IC) was chaired by Sharma to investigate these incidents. (ANI photo)

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Murmu on Tuesday and submitted her report based on a commission’s fact-finding team’s feedback on the region last month.

The report detailed the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against women in the Basirhat district of West Bengal, particularly within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office.

It alleged that Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates stand accused of confining women unlawfully, subjecting them to rape, molestation, and physical abuse, the report said.

“Despite Sheikh Shahjahan’s known criminal record and numerous complaints against him, no action had been taken against the accused,” the NCW alleged.

Shahjahan was arrested by the state police on February 29 following which the TMC suspended him from the party for six years.

The NCW report said that an Inquiry Committee (IC) chaired by Sharma was established by the NCW to investigate these incidents.

“Upon visiting Sandeshkhali, the IC found numerous complaints of physical and sexual abuse, land accusations, and wrongful arrests of male family members. However, their attempts to meet with local authorities, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, were met with negligence and apathy,” the report said.

In its report, the NCW proposed several recommendations, including the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal, appointment of a central or judicial body to investigate the violence, replacement of police personnel in Sandeshkhali, and the immediate arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan.

Additionally, it recommended implementing socio-economic schemes for villagers, community awareness programs, and enhancing victim support services were suggested in the report to address the root causes of violence and promote community resilience.

Wednesday, March 06, 2024
