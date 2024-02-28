Sandeshkhali unrest: Sheikh Shahjahan in ‘safe custody’ of Bengal police, claims BJP

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that the absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh, the main accused of the Sandeshkhali violence over land grab and sexual harassment, is in "safe custody" of the state police since Tuesday night. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari(ANI File)

Read here: Sandeshkhali case: Sheikh Shahjahan gets no relief in Calcutta HC, faces arrest

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Suvendu said the TMC strongman managed to negotiate a deal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee's police and has been extended five-star facilities during his time in custody.

"The Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali - Seikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur - II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody. He will be extended 5-star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually. Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there," Adhikari said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

TMC leader Santanu Sen dubbed Adhikari's allegations as baseless. He said that Adhikari is making such brazen attempts to disturb the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Read here: Sandeshkhali: Who is TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan targeted by BJP over sexual abuse?

"To stay in the news, Adhikari, from time to time, makes such claims that are not only baseless but also brazen attempts at disturbing the law and order situation. We don't take his comments seriously. The police are doing everything to nab Shajahan, just like they arrested other accused party leaders in the area, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar," he said.

The BJP leader's allegations came days after TMC legislator Kunal Ghosh asserted that absconding Shajahan would be arrested within a week. “We thank the Calcutta high court for allowing the police to arrest Shahjahan. He will be arrested within a week,” he said to the reporters.

His assertions came after the Calcutta High Court pulled up the state government over their claims that the judiciary had tied the hands of the West Bengal Police in arresting the man whose presence has kept the village of Sandeshkhali on the boil.

“Which is that order? How can there be a restraint order asking police not to arrest him? We clarify it right now that there is no order restraining the state police from apprehending,” said a bench led by Calcutta high court chief justice TS Sivagnanam.

Read here: Sandeshkhali unrest: Villagers thrash TMC leader as agitation intensifies

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing massive unrest for over two weeks as women protestors are seeking justice against sexual harassment and land grabbing committed by Shahjahan. Meanwhile, The ED last week filed a fresh case against Shahjahan and conducted searches at several locations in the state.

The TMC leader has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked ED officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam in January this year.