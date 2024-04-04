Sanjay Nirupam slams Congress after being expelled, lauds PM Modi

Sanjay Nirupam, former Congress MP, claimed that he resigned from the party hours before being expelled for six years. Sanjay Nirupam said the disciplinary action against him came only after he had already resigned from the party's primary membership. The Congress expelled former MP Sanjay Nirupam from the party on Wednesday (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The former MP from Mumbai North-West constituency shared a screenshot of his resignation letter on X (formerly Twitter), a day after he was expelled from Congress for anti-party statements.

Nirupam said, “Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see such promptness. Just sharing this information. I will give detailed statement today between 11.30 to 12 PM.”

In his letter to Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, Nirupam wrote, “I have finally decided to fulfil your much-awaited desire and hereby announce that I choose to resign from the primary membership of All India Congress Committee. This communication may be considered as my resignation letter. Kindly acknowledge the same.”

Nirupam added that there is infighting among the “power centres” of the party, which are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other top leadership.

The former Congress MP said, “There are five power centers in Congress. They all have their own caucuses and interests and lobbies. The first one is of Sonia Gandhi, another is of Rahul Gandhi, then comes Priyanka Gandhi who exerts her own authority, then party president Mallikarjun Kharge and last one is headed by is general Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal.”

“I'm saying this from my own experience of the last many years. There are lakhs of workers in Congress who are affected with this structure as they are not part of any of these power centers.,” he added.

Sanjay Nirupam further said that there the infighting among the “power centres” of Congress will lead to the downfall of the party.

“There is infighting between these power centers, it is affecting the party and those meritorious leaders who are holding party units in different states. If this continues then many things will go wrong for Congress in the coming years,” he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nirupam said, “Currently, in India, the price of gold, age of daughters and popularity of Modi ji is continuously on rise.”