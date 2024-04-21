Sanjay Singh mentions ‘Osama Bin Laden’ in sharp attack at PM Narendra Modi

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday launched a fierce attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming when the latter spoke about corruption, it appeared as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh were preaching non-violence. Ranchi: CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi during 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally. (PTI)

The AAP MP made the scathing attack at the Opposition's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi.

"Narendra Modi speaks against corruption. He put Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal in jail under false accusations. When he speaks on corruption, it looks as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching non-violence. A Modi washing powder has come which cleans all your corruptions," he said.

While Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a land case, Kejriwal was arrested by the agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. AAP has claimed that the jail administration hadn't been giving him insulin as it wanted to slowly kill him.

Sanjay Singh was also jailed in the same case. However, last month, after spending nearly six month in jail, he was released on bail.

"Two Viranganas are sitting here - Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal. When they can come out, we should also come out. The people who congregate here want to give a message to defeat PM Modi. I was in jail for 6 months, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, Hemant Soren is in jail. We are not scared. Adivasis threw Britishers out," he added.

Sanjay Singh said the BJP was trying to mislead the nation by vowing to cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"INDIA alliance will work for India and Modi ji will work for Adani...BJP mislead people by giving slogans like '400 paar', '200 paar' in Bengal, '35 paar' in Delhi, '65 paar' in Jharkhand...'400 paar' slogan is farzi. This time you should tell them 'Tadi paar, tadi paar'," he added.

Sunita Kejriwal, who attended the rally on behalf of her husband, accused the Central government of dictatorship. She claimed the authorities were trying to murder Arvind Kejriwal by not providing him insulin.

With inputs from PTI, ANI