Sanskrit plays key role in strengthening cultural ties: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Sanskrit language plays an important role in strengthening cultural ties between India and other countries in the East. Notably, India observed the Sanskrit Week from August 19 to August 25 this year. Addressing the nation through the 80th edition of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme, on Sunday, the Prime Minister highlighted the "inspiring work" being done by people across the world in researching the Sanskrit language.

"One such name is Mr Rutger Kortenhorst, a well-known Sanskrit scholar and teacher in Ireland," said Prime Minister Modi, adding a word about the pioneering research being done by the head of Sanskrit at the John Scottus Senior School in Ireland. The Prime Minister also highlighted the contribution of Professor Boris Zakharin of the Moscow State University, who teaches the ancient language at the varsity and has translated many works from Sanskrit into Russian, along with publishing other research papers and books.

Similarly, the Sydney Sanskrit School is also one of the major institutions researching the language in Australia, said the Prime Minister.

Referring to the cultural landscape of the Eastern world, the Prime Minister said that Sanskrit has played an important role here in strengthening cultural ties between India and Thailand. "Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani, both of them are playing a very important role in the promotion of the Sanskrit language in Thailand," said Prime Minister Modi. "He also composed comparative literature in Thai and Sanskrit languages."

Urging his listeners to share similar stories, the Prime Minister said, "If you know someone who is doing similar work, you can also share your stories with #CelebratingSanskrit on social media."

Earlier, on August 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended his wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit.

The 80th episode of the programme was live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It was being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.