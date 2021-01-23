Sasikala stable, being continuously monitored: Hospital
- Sasikala was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa.
VK Sasikala, the former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, is stable and comfortable and being continuously monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) ward, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute said on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.
Sasikala had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday. She was admitted to the Lady Curzon Hospital after complaints of fever and later shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. The expelled AIADMK leader, who has hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism, is now at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.
The hospital had said on Friday that she was conscious and well-oriented with a pulse rate of 67 per minute and blood pressure is 126/60mm Hg (126/60mm Hg). "66-year-old Sasikala is conscious and well oriented. Her pulse rate is 67 per minute and her blood pressure is 126 / 60 mmHg. Whereas the respiratory rate of her is 20-24 per minute," said the hospital in a statement.
Sasikala was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa. She has been serving a sentence in connection with a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the income tax (IT) department had attached properties worth ₹1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. A controversy had erupted after she was sent to prison as a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison.
She is due to be released from Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara prison on January 27 after serving a four-year term following her conviction for amassing assets disproportionate to her income. She will be released months before the assembly elections are to be held in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies)
