IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge
Sasikala's car carrying AIADMK flag after she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital(HT Photo)
Sasikala's car carrying AIADMK flag after she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital(HT Photo)
india news

Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge

  • Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:14 PM IST

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Sunday moved out of Victoria hospital in Bengaluru, where she was being treated for Covid-19, and into a private residence in the outskirts of the same city where she will remain for around one week, people aware of the developments said.

Sasikala's car had an AIADMK flag on the pole. She used the flag despite statements by the AIADMK leadership not to take her back into the party fold.

After consultations with an astrologer, Sasikala had decided to get discharged on Sunday just after 12.00 pm.

Sasikala was declared fit to be discharged on Saturday by medical authorities at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI, Victoria Hospital) where she was being treated for Covid-19 since January 21.

“Sasikala will be staying in a place around 30-35 km from here (hospital) but she will not be going to Tamil Nadu. She has to undergo a week of quarantine and probably, by around the 6th or 7th of February, she may return,” said one person in the know of things.

Her nephew and head of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) TTV Dinakaran is likely to announce the details of her return to Tamil Nadu.

People aware of the developments said that they are preparing a grand welcome for the 66-year-old leader into her home state which will head to the polls in a few months.

A convoy of at least 10 cars left the hospital with Sasikala, who was wearing a mask and gloves and bowed to all her supporters from inside the vehicle.

Several of her supporters gathered outside the hospital, screaming “Vazhga chinnamma” or long live Chinnamma (or mother’s sister) as she is fondly known among her supporters who were seen carrying photographs of Sasikala, her nephew and late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Traffic came to a standstill as her convoy moved in the streets in a procession-like fashion. The police and her supporters were seen running alongside the car to clear any obstructions even as some people stopped and showered her car with flowers.

At least four body guards clung on to the car from the outside as it passed through Bengaluru heavy traffic.

Sasikala had completed her four-year prison term on 27 January.

Sasikala and two others-- Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran--were convicted by the Supreme Court in a 21-year-old disproportionate assets case on 14 February 2017, upholding a 27 September 2014 order by a special court in Tamil Nadu that also levied 10 crore fine each.

Her release comes months ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, where the AIADMK is expected to face a stiff challenge from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) .

Sasikala was convicted by the SC when she was in the middle of a bitter struggle with O Panneerselvam, the deputy chief minister.

Sasikala had handpicked Edapaddi Palaniswami for the CM’s role, over current deputy CM O Paneerselvam, who had officiated in that role through all of Jayalalithaa’s illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
v k sasikala tamil nadu politics tamil nadu assembly election 2021
app
Close
This address was also Prime Minister Modi's this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11.(PTI File Photo )
This address was also Prime Minister Modi's this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11.(PTI File Photo )
india news

PM Modi lauds differently-abled Kerala man for commitment towards cleanliness

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"For the past several years, he rows his boat in the Vembanad lake and clears all the plastic bottles. Imagine how highly he thinks! We must also take inspiration from Rajappan ji and contribute towards cleanliness as far as possible," PM Modi added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda.(PTI)
BJP National President JP Nadda.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: At Puducherry rally, JP Nadda promises development

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala's car carrying AIADMK flag after she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital(HT Photo)
Sasikala's car carrying AIADMK flag after she was discharged from Bengaluru hospital(HT Photo)
india news

Sasikala’s car displays AIADMK flag amid Chinnamma chant by fans after discharge

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • Sasikala will get a grand welcome into Tamil Nadu when she returns there after a week. TN will head to the polls in a few months time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12pm on Monday.(PTI)
PM Modi will interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at 12pm on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here is the list of sustainable lifestyles that the prime minister talked about in his address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasikala had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a Bengaluru hospital.(AFP file photo)
Sasikala had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in a Bengaluru hospital.(AFP file photo)
india news

Sasikala’s discharge from hospital: All about disproportionate assets case

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • Sasikala’s life and political career has been full of controversies including the infamous disproportionate assets case, which led to her imprisonment for four years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media as he arrives to attend the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/R. Raveendran)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media as he arrives to attend the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/R. Raveendran)
india news

Made in India Covid-19 vaccines a symbol of nation’s self-pride: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the world’s largest immunisation drive is underway in India and added, “We are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.(HT file photo)
Citing the violence which erupted during the Republic Day tractor rally, Sisodia said that it was orchestrated by the BJP and it further tried to put the blame on the protesting farmers.(HT file photo)
india news

PM Modi's credibility has been dented due to lies over farm laws: Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of orchestrating the clashes at the Singhu border in the national capital on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was widely expected that Amit Shah will make some announcement over the CAA in his Bengal rally. (HT Photo/File)
It was widely expected that Amit Shah will make some announcement over the CAA in his Bengal rally. (HT Photo/File)
india news

Amit Shah to virtually address Bengal rally while BJP placates Matuas

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Senior BJP leaders had been busy placating the Matuas, who were upset with the cancellation of Union minister Amit Shah's Bengal rally on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

'India was shocked to see insult of Tricolour on Republic Day': PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The violence at Red Fort took place during a tractor rally being carried our by farmers protesting against three farm laws passed by Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall. New SOPs have been announced.(PTI)
A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall. New SOPs have been announced.(PTI)
india news

SoPs for cinema halls and theatres to operate at 100% capacity released

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • Staggered show timings and physical distancing of minimum 6 feet in common areas are among the SOPs announced on Sunday for operation of cinema halls and theatres at 100% capacity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.(ANI Photo)
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat: Top quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi pointed out that over 3 million Covid warriors were inoculated in just 15 days in India while the US and the UK took 18 days and 36 days respectively to achieve this target.(PTI file photo)
Modi pointed out that over 3 million Covid warriors were inoculated in just 15 days in India while the US and the UK took 18 days and 36 days respectively to achieve this target.(PTI file photo)
india news

India's Covid vaccination programme will be an example for world, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:17 PM IST
“India is conducting the biggest vaccination programme in the world and is also the fastest country to administer Covid-19 vaccine doses to citizens,” the Prime Minister said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Modi(PTI)
File photo: PM Modi(PTI)
india news

Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation saved 21000 crore

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:53 AM IST
The first programme of the year comes a day before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to release the union budget 2021.
READ FULL STORY
File photo: PM Modi(PTI)
File photo: PM Modi(PTI)
india news

Watch live: PM Narendra Modi addresses 73rd episode of Mann Ki Baat programme

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Watch live here
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata. (ANI)
A medic administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline worker during a vaccination drive in Kolkata. (ANI)
india news

India fastest to inoculate 3 million people, over 9 lakh vaccinated in 2 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16. In 10 days (till January 26), it had given vaccine shots to more than two million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP