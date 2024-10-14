Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter says he will seek CM post after 2028

Amid the ongoing debate about Karnataka’s next chief minister, Chikkodi Congress MP Priyanka Jarkiholi on Sunday said that her father, public works department (PWD) minister Satish Jarkiholi, will seek the position after 2028. She clarified that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would serve his full term until the next general elections, putting an end to speculation about his immediate replacement Satish Jarkiholi, a four-time MLA from the Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagavi and a former member of the legislative council, has been a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Priyanka said, “Five years ago, my daddy stated that he would be a candidate for the chief minister’s post after 10 years, and that period ends in 2028. He has the capability and deserves to lead the government.”

“I’ve told my dad not to cause trouble for chief minister Siddaramaiah. He’s facing challenges, and I’ve urged him to stand by him during this crucial period,” she said.

Satish Jarkiholi, a four-time MLA from the Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagavi and a former member of the legislative council, has been a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah.

The statement comes amid rumors fuelled by Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site allocation case, which led to discussions about who would succeed him.

On Wednesday, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited Siddaramaiah’s residence, where both leaders held a discussion with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Venugopal, speaking on behalf of the high command, made it clear that he was not pleased with certain ministers holding separate meetings, which are being interpreted as moves to undermine Siddaramaiah’s leadership. He was referring to the meetings held by Jarkiholi.

Kannada activist and political analyst Ashok Chandaragi said: “It’s common for a leader to recommend someone loyal for their position when it’s time to step down. Satish Jarkiholi is Siddaramaiah’s first choice if such a situation arises.” He added that despite speculation surrounding Siddaramaiah’s involvement in the MUDA case, Jarkiholi has consistently maintained that he will only aim for the CM’s post only after the 2028 elections.

Jarkiholi is supported by around 40 legislators, primarily from Dalit and backward communities. His family, which includes three MLAs, an MP, an MLC, and several political relatives, wields considerable influence in northern Karnataka.

Recently, Satish Jarkiholi met All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, following rising speculation about Siddaramaiah’s tenure. He also met with a group of about 40 Dalit and backward-class legislators, and his recent visit to Mysuru to consult with cabinet colleagues further fuelled talk of his chief ministerial ambitions. In Belagavi, public celebrations were held by his supporters, and posters proclaiming him as the “next chief minister” were displayed prominently.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra’s visit to Jarkiholi’s residence in Bengaluru last week stirred further political intrigue as speculation arose that the BJP might support Jarkiholi should he take the helm of a new government before Siddaramaiah’s term concludes.

Priyanka, the 27-year-old MP and only daughter among the five Jarkiholi brothers, has been active in politics for some time. She advised her father to announce his intentions for the Chief Minister’s post after 2028 to avoid disrupting Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

In response to the ongoing speculation, Satish Jarkiholi reiterated his commitment to Siddaramaiah, stating that he would not seek to replace his political mentor before 2028. “I won’t take away my guru’s seat. He will continue until his term ends, and I will aim for the position after 2028,” he said.