 Satya Pal Malik takes additional charge as Odisha governor | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Satya Pal Malik takes additional charge as Odisha governor

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Vineet Saran administered the oath of office to Satya Pal Malik.

india Updated: Mar 21, 2018 22:03 IST
Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik.
Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik. (ANI Twitter)

Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday took additional charge as governor of Odisha following completion of incumbent SC Jamir’s tenure.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Vineet Saran administered the oath of office to Malik in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, his ministerial colleagues, Leader of Opposition in assembly Narasingh Mishra as well as senior officials were present on the occasion.

Malik was given a warm welcome on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the afternoon and later inspected a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan.

tags

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you