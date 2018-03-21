Satya Pal Malik takes additional charge as Odisha governor

Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday took additional charge as governor of Odisha following completion of incumbent SC Jamir’s tenure.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Vineet Saran administered the oath of office to Malik in a brief ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, his ministerial colleagues, Leader of Opposition in assembly Narasingh Mishra as well as senior officials were present on the occasion.

Malik was given a warm welcome on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport in the afternoon and later inspected a guard of honour at the Raj Bhavan.