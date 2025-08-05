Satya Pal Malik death: Tributes pour in for former Jammu and Kashmir governor

Former governor Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. As per the former Rajya Sabha MP's staff, he had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday in Delhi. He was 79,(PTI)

Following the leader's death, several political leaders have paid their tributes on social media.

"The news of the passing of the vocal voice of the country's farmers and former Governor Shri Satyapal Singh Malik Ji is extremely saddening," said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences over the former governor's death.

"Saddened by the demise of Satya Pal Malik ji, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who became famous in Indian politics by uttering some truths, which few dare to do. Satya Pal ji spoke bravely in support of Indian farmers' protests and in support of some unpleasant truth involved in case of the Pulwama attack. Such courage deserves our salute, and I offer that salute again, today. May his soul rest in peace," the TMC leader said on X.

"Indian politics has lost a personality who had the courage to speak the truth even in the face of power," said former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on X.

'He was not only an experienced politician but also one of the rare leaders who fearlessly voiced their opinions on issues concerning the nation's welfare. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give strength to the grieving family to bear this difficult time," the AAP leader added further.

As per a PTI report, the former governor died at 1.12 pm at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi. His staff told reporters that Malik was in the ICU of the hospital for a long time.

Who was Satya Pal Malik?

Malik served as the last governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019. It was during Malik's tenure that the Central government announced the abrogation of Article 370, scrapping the special status for Jammu and Kashmir and turning it into a union territory.

After Jammu and Kashmir, Malik served as the governor of Goa from 2019 to 2020 and then for the state of Meghalaya till October 2022.