Who was Satya Pal Malik? Former J&K governor who passed away at 79

Satyapal Malik, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. It was during Satya Pal Malik's tenure that Article 370 was abrogated and the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI Photo)

Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on May 11 and was on dialysis. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications.

Authorities at Delhi hospital said that the former governor passed away at 1:10 PM on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

Who was Satya Pal Malik?

Satya Pal Malik was an Indian politician who served as the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019.

It was during his tenure that Article 370 was abrogated and the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked on 5 August 2019. Today marks the sixth anniversary of the decision.

He was later appointed Governor of Goa and subsequently served as the Governor of Meghalaya until October 2022.

Malik entered active politics in 1965-66, inspired by the socialist ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He quickly rose through student leadership ranks, serving as President of the Meerut College Students Union and later as President of the Students Union at Meerut University, now known as Choudhary Charan Singh University.