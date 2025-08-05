Satyapal Malik, 79, former Jammu and Kashmir governor passed away at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness, his personal secretary KS Rana confirmed on Tuesday. Malik had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications. Satyapal Malik, former J&K governor, passes away at 79(X)

Authorities at Delhi hospital said that former governor passed away at 1:10 PM on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier on June 8, Satyapal Malik had shared a health update on social media, describing his condition as “serious.” A day prior, the veteran politician posted on X that he had been hospitalised for the past month and was undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues.