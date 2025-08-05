Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Satyapal Malik, former J&K governor, passes away at 79

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 01:54 pm IST

Satyapal Malik, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away aged 79.

Satyapal Malik, 79, former Jammu and Kashmir governor passed away at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a prolonged illness, his personal secretary KS Rana confirmed on Tuesday. Malik had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related complications.

Authorities at Delhi hospital said that former governor passed away at 1:10 PM on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier on June 8, Satyapal Malik had shared a health update on social media, describing his condition as “serious.” A day prior, the veteran politician posted on X that he had been hospitalised for the past month and was undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues.

