'Savarkar Samjha Kya': Cong's tweet on Rahul Gandhi; Rijiju livid

A Delhi Police team reaching Rahul Gandhi's house on Sunday morning to inquire about his comment on 'raped women' in J&K during Bharat Jodo Yatra has added to the row over Rahul Gandhi. The BJP has been constantly demanding his apology for the comments he made during his recent UK visit. While the Congress defended that Rahul Gandhi has nothing to apologise for, the party on Sunday tweeted a smiling photo of Rahul Gandhi in the driver's seat of a car. "Sarvarkar samjha kya...Name is Rahul Gandhi," the tweet read. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to the caption and wrote, "Please don't insult the soul of Veer Savarkar. Requesting in folded hands." Union law minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to the Congress's tweet with folded hands.

The Congress on Sunday slammed the Delhi Police's action and questioned why the police suddenly showed up at Rahul Gandhi's residence months after the J&k statement of Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the first notice was sent to Rahul Gandhi on March 16. There were several questions in that notice and Rahul Gandhi sought some time. But still, police on Sunday came to his residence to ask the same questions with a new notice, the Congress leader said. "This is very strange. Rahul Gandhi walked across the country for five months. And the Delhi police presented the same questions twice in three days. We asked them how many such political yatras come to their scrutiny like this. A politician meets several such people from all walks of life. It is not possible for the leader to follow up on each complaint," Singhvi said.

"Nowadays there is a special focus on Rahul Gandhi. Is it the reason that Delhi Police has suddenly become so active?" Singhvi said.

Several Congress leaders including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot issued statements condemning the Delhi Police action which the BJP said was a concerted move prompted by the Congress machinery.

'Apology or not'

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress strongly stood its ground that there is nothing to apologise for as Rahul Gandhi did not insult India and its democracy and only discussed it. The Congress's tweet on Savarkar comes in the context of apology as Savarkar is condemned by the Congress for his 'mercy petitions' to the British.

