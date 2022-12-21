Saved 188 crore in 1.1 lakh cyber crime cases: Govt tells Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Over ₹188 crore have been saved in 1.1 lakh cases received through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“Since the inception of Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, more than 6 lakh complaints have been registered till December 12, 2022, and in more than 1.11 lakh complaints so far, the financial amount of more than Rs188 crore have been saved,” Teni said in a written reply to BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and Pratap Simha.

CFCFRMS was operationalised in April 2022 as a national helpline to report financial frauds and prevent stealing of funds by fraudsters. The service can be accessed through the toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ to lodge online cyber complaints. CFCFRMS replaced the previous national cyber fraud helpline ‘155260’ launched on April 2021.

CFCFRMS helpline seeks to check losses in online cheating cases by quick action to chase the money trail and stopping its further flow before it is taken out of the digital ecosystem by the fraudster.

Teni also said the Centre is undertaking the modernisation of state police forces and ₹2,971.51 crore has been allocated to states to acquire training gadgets, cyber policing equipment, weapons and advanced communication and forensic equipment.

The minister added that the government has also launched a programme, National Cybercrime Training Centre (CyTrain) for the capacity building of police and judicial officers through online courses on critical aspects of cybercrime investigation, such as forensics and prosecution, leading to certification.

“More than 27,900 police officers from States/UTs are registered, and more than 7,300 certificates issued through the portal”, Teni added.