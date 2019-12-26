e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
‘Saw beautiful ring of fire’: Kerala students after watching solar eclipse

india Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:50 IST
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Boys use special glasses to watch the annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in Kerala.
Boys use special glasses to watch the annular solar eclipse in Cheruvathur town in Kerala. (Reuters Photo)
         

Thousands of school children, scientists and other people on Thursday gathered at the Kuttmath government school in north Kerala’s Cheruvathur, the first place in the country where solar eclipse was visible.

They turned ecstatic after witnessing the celestial spectacle. “I came here at 6.30 am. And at sharp 9.24 am, I saw a beautiful ring of fire in the sky. It was a memorable experience,” said P Vishnu, a Class 10 student.

Solar eclipse is not rare but an annular eclipse is rare, say scientists. During annular eclipse, the moon partially covers the sun but leaves out the edge creating a glowing ring-like impression.

The state turned it into a big celebration. Almost all district headquarters made special arrangements to view the spectacle.

In Thiruvananthapuram, state education minister C Raveendranath joined the students at Central Stadium to have a glimpse of the event. Many schools in the state opened their doors for the event in between of mid-term vacation.

And at several places, people distributed sweets and payasam (kheer) to bust some of the myths - many believe food turns poisonous during eclipse.

However, all the major temples in the state, including Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, remained closed for four hours during the eclipse. Since there was a strong warning by different agencies and scientists many used welder four glasses and other safer devices to watch the event.

“The event has generated wide interest among children and public. No doubt, it will inculcate a scientific temperament among youth. Millions watched this using special gear after taking necessary precautions,” said science writer and researcher Dr A Rajgopal Kamath.

At some points the spectacle was visible for less than three minutes but in others it lasted for 10 to 12 minutes. In north Kerala, sighting was full but in south it was partial at many places.

The people in Wayanad were disappointed as dark clouds didn’t let them watch the eclipse, much like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

