e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC adjourns PIL seeking court-monitored probe in death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian

SC adjourns PIL seeking court-monitored probe in death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian

The plea filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s deaths are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Disha Salian died of suicide early June.
Disha Salian died of suicide early June.
         

The Supreme Court Monday adjourned hearing for a week on a PIL seeking court-monitored CBI enquiry into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde deferred the matter as no advocate appeared for the petitioner in the case.

“Nobody appearing in this matter? Last time also no one appeared. What should we do? We said last time that you should consider going to the Bombay HC,” the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, observed and adjourned the matter for a week.

The plea filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda claimed that both the deaths are interconnected as they occurred under suspicious circumstances.

“It is after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, various rumours and conspiracy theories have been linked between the deaths of Disha and Sushant, because both died in suspicious circumstances and at the peak of their successful professional career,” the plea said.

Disha, 28, died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad (west) Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The PIL said that if the top court, after perusal of the investigation report by the Mumbai police, finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The plea also sought directions to Maharashtra police to cooperate in the investigation being carried out by Bihar police in Sushant’s death case.

tags
top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting after Mumbai power outage
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
KKR Predicted XI vs RCB: Russell’s injury may force KKR to make changes
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
LIVE: Power supply in Mumbai restored partially, says Union power minister
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In