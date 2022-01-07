SC allows NEET-PG counselling based on existing OBC, EWS quota

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the resumption of counseling for NEET-PG and UG courses for the academic session of 2021-2022 as per existing reservation norms.

In itsThe apex court upheld the 27 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. As far as 10 per cent quote for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category is concerned, the SC said for this year the criteria laid down in January 2019 will be followed.

The court decided to examine the validity of the EWS criteria as laid down by the Pandey Committee and listed the batch of petitions for hearing in the third week of March. While reserving its order on Thursday, the court said the counselling needed to begin in national interest.

As part of its submissions, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the introduction of OBC and EWS reservations after the issuance of NEET-PG exam notification does not amount to "changing the rules of the game" midway.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna that the submission that OBC reservation is unconstitutional is legally unsustainable.

Massive protests by resident doctors of government hospitals were witnessed across several parts of the country in recent days over the delay in the counselling process.

The weeks-long agitation that had also turned violent in Delhi on one of the day was withdrawn on December 31 following assurances from the government and talks with police.