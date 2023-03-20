Home / India News / SC clubs all FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends interim bail till April 10

SC clubs all FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends interim bail till April 10

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
Mar 20, 2023 05:27 PM IST

Congress leader Pawan Khera was arrested by the Assam Police last month over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The Supreme Court on Monday clubbed and transferred the three FIRs against Congress leader Pawan Khera to Lucknow in connection with his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The top court also extended his interim bail till April 10, asking Khera to obtain regular bail from the Lucknow court by then; also records his unconditional apology.

On February 23, Khera was arrested by the Assam Police in a controversial fashion after being de-boarded from an IndiGo flight to Raipur by the Delhi Police and detained. He was detained till the Assam Police arrived to arrest him in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against the prime minister.

Khera was heading to Raipur to attend the Congress plenary session. Shortly before the plane was scheduled to depart, the Congress leader was asked to de-board, being told that there was a ‘problem’ with the airline tag on his luggage. The leader said he had no check-in bags.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo)
Congress leader Pawan Khera (File Photo)

After exiting the plane, Khera was told he could not leave because a DCP-rank officer of Delhi Police was about to arrest him.

During a presser on Adani issue on February 17, Khera had referred to PM Modi as ‘Narendra Gautamdas Modi’. Later, he appeared to have corrected himself immediately. The press briefing was held to flag the Congress' demands for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani Group by a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pawan khera congress pm modi + 1 more
pawan khera congress pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out