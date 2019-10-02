e-paper
SC decision on SC/ST Act has exposed bitter life realities of Dalits: Mayawati

The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 14:28 IST
BSP supremo Mayawati said the Supreme Court's decision on the SC/ST Act have brought to the fore "bitter life realities" and struggles of Dalit society. (PTI Photo)
         

BSP President Mayawati on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s decision on the SC/ST Act have brought to the fore “bitter life realities” and struggles of Dalit society and also exposed the “Dalit love” of the ruling BJP and Congress. The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, “The Supreme Court, while restoring the provisions of the SC/ST Act 1989 in its judgement yesterday, has verified facts regarding the bitter life realities and struggles of Dalit society, they specially expose the Dalit love of the ruling BJP and Congress. It is necessary that the country and society remain aware.” In another tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister spoke about Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand faring badly on the NITI Ayog’s ranking in terms of school education.

“Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are ranked lowest in the country in terms of school education ranking of the NITI Ayog. Will the parties which have ruled the country and the state for the longest time, especially Congress and BJP be able to give an answer to the public on Gandhi Jayanti today as to why there is such a shameful crisis,” she said.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 14:28 IST

