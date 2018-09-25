Today in New Delhi, India
SC dismisses plea to ban lawmakers from practising as lawyers

The Bar Council of India rules does not prohibit legislators from practising as lawyers, the Supreme Court said.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2018 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court building is seen in New Delhi.(Reuters File Photo)

Lawmakers can continue practising as lawyers in courts after the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a ban.

The Bar Council of India rules does not prohibit legislators from practising as lawyers, said the court. BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had filed a public interest litigation seeking to bar MPs, MLAs, MLCs) from practising in courts during their tenure in legislature.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:26 IST

