SC dismisses plea to ban lawmakers from practising as lawyers
The Bar Council of India rules does not prohibit legislators from practising as lawyers, the Supreme Court said.india Updated: Sep 25, 2018 11:29 IST
Lawmakers can continue practising as lawyers in courts after the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a ban.
The Bar Council of India rules does not prohibit legislators from practising as lawyers, said the court. BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had filed a public interest litigation seeking to bar MPs, MLAs, MLCs) from practising in courts during their tenure in legislature.
