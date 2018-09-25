SC dismisses plea to ban lawmakers from practising as lawyers

Lawmakers can continue practising as lawyers in courts after the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a ban.

The Bar Council of India rules does not prohibit legislators from practising as lawyers, said the court. BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had filed a public interest litigation seeking to bar MPs, MLAs, MLCs) from practising in courts during their tenure in legislature.

