SC extends protection from arrest to ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar in UPSC fraud case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim order of granting protection from arrest to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 Union Public Service Commission test. Puja Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing a reservation meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities to clear the UPSC exam.(ANI)

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma posted the matter for hearing on April 21 by then interim protection given to her from arrest shall continue.

The bench adjourned the hearing of the case as her counsel told the bench that a counter affidavit has been filed on her behalf but it was not showing on court's record.

Earlier, the top court asked the Delhi police to complete the probe fast and asked why it was not completing the investigation when Khedkar herself has said it on affidavit that she was willing to cooperate.

Also Read | What the Khedkar saga uncovers

The bench posted for April 15 to hear an anticipatory bail plea filed by Khedkar.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who was appearing for Delhi police, earlier, told the top court that police need to have a custodial interrogation in order to investigate the larger scam of fake documents submitted by UPSC candidates.

The bench then had said that the source from where Khedkar allegedly got forged certificates needs to be revealed but that does not require her to be necessarily kept in custody.

Khedkar had challenged in the top court the Delhi High Court order rejecting her anticipatory bail plea. In January, the apex court granted her interim protection from arrest and asked her to cooperate in the investigation.

Also Read | The journey from aspirant to topper: How Vision IAS ‘Abhyaas’ makes a difference in UPSC prelims

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing a reservation meant for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities to clear the Union Public Service Commission exam (UPSC exam).

The Delhi High Court while dismissing anticipatory bail plea had made strong observations against Khedkar saying its a "classic example of fraud, not only with a constitutional body but also with society and the nation as a whole."

The High Court had emphasised that interrogation is necessary to uncover the conspiracy involved.

The High Court also highlighted that the father and mother held high-ranking positions, suggesting the possibility of collusion with influential individuals.

Khedkar is facing criminal charges filed by the Delhi Police, accusing her of cheating and unlawfully claiming OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.