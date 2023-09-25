SC extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till October 9 in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday extended interim bail granted to former minister Satyendar Jain till October 9 in the money laundering case and asked him to “diligently” cooperate with the trial. Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

The Court further clarified that the pending bail proceedings should not be used as a “ruse” to delay trial in the case pending against him.

Extending the bail till the next date of hearing, a bench of justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi said, “It is made clear that the pendency of proceedings in this Court shall not be used as an excuse or a ruse to defer proceedings before the trial court for any reason.”

The Court later adjourned the hearing on the bail application filed by Jain till October 9.

Jain was granted interim medical bail on May 26, which has been extended from time to time as he underwent a spinal operation two months ago. Jain has undergone surgery on July 21.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju appearing for the ED informed the Supreme Court that applications are being filed by the accused seeking several reliefs to “delay the trial”.

Senior advocate N Hariharan appearing for the former minister along with advocate Vivek Jain denied the allegation saying, “We have only taken dates on three occasions. The matter has been adjourned for reasons outside our control.”

The bench refused to be drawn into the dispute but reminded Jain, “The conduct of a party in the trial is very material for considering his bail plea” and stated in its order, “He (Jain) will diligently take part in the trial proceedings.”

The hearing of the bail matter was specially listed on Monday but the same could not be heard as senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Jain had some health issues.

The ED submitted to the Court a detailed chart indicating the web of transactions linked to Jain in the money laundering case where he is accused of laundering money through four linked companies. The ED case is based on a 2017 case registered against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which the ED had attached assets worth Rs.4.81 crore last year.

Going through the coloured charts prepared by ED, the bench commented, “We thought the next year’s calendar was already being supplied to us.” The Court asked ED to digitally upload the chart for ready reference.

Jain had approached the top court against a Delhi high court order of April 6 refusing him bail. In his appeal before the top court, he complained of facing depression, a patch on his lungs after suffering from COVID-19 last year, acute lumbar pain and associated vertigo, degeneration of intervertebral discs and sleep apnea.

Jain fell in the jail bathroom in May following which doctors recommended surgery.