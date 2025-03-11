SC, Golden Forests and the perils of mega financial disputes

New Delhi : On April 8, the Supreme Court will hear the Golden Forests (India) Limited (GFIL) fraud case, armed with an amicus curiae report that may finally deliver justice to around 1.47 million investors defrauded by the company.

It’s taken at least 20 years, and sittings by a dozen Supreme Court benches to reach this stage. And while the amount involved may seem relatively modest by today’s standards — a total of around ₹1,000 crore — and there was a partial resolution for around 955,000 investors in 2018, the prolonged litigation underscores the challenges faced by the judiciary in handling large-scale financial disputes involving thousands of claimants, the complexities of asset liquidation and the lack of domain expertise in conducting high-value auctions.

At a time when the Supreme Court is grappling with similar mass investment fraud cases, including Sahara Group’s debenture scheme and Heera Gold’s gold Ponzi scheme, both of which face challenges in refunding investors through property auctions, a deep-dive into the GFIL saga may be illuminating.

GFIL, established in 1987 by the Syal family, launched numerous schemes in the 1990s, promising returns on investments in agricultural lands, social forestry and farms. Operating through a network of at least 110 companies, it lured investors with promises of high returns. However, the company soon faced scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which uncovered serious financial irregularities and fraud. In 1997, SEBI barred GFIL from alienating its assets. This led to various proceedings spanning multiple courts, culminating in the Supreme Court taking over the case in 2004. Since then, the legal battle has dragged on, leaving investors in financial limbo. The company’s vast properties, spread across at least eight states, remain unvalued, unsold and undistributed, delaying crucial payouts to those who had entrusted their savings to GFIL.

The checkered saga

In 1997, SEBI’s investigation revealed significant financial irregularities, leading to an order prohibiting GFIL from selling its assets. When GFIL failed to comply, SEBI approached the Bombay high court, which in 1998 restrained GFIL and its subsidiaries from further asset alienation. By 2000, the high court appointed a Receiver for the sale of GFIL properties and ordered the arrest of the company’s directors. Simultaneously, investor proceedings were initiated in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

SEBI then filed a transfer petition in the Supreme Court to consolidate all proceedings, which was granted in September 2003. In April 2004, the Supreme Court admitted a writ petition filed by the Raiganj Consumer Forum, representing GFIL investors, seeking the return of their investments. The Supreme Court is currently hearing this writ petition alongside 184 transferred cases from various High Courts.

The delay in resolving the case can be attributed to several factors. Initially, the GFIL committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge KT Thomas, and later retired high court judge RN Agarwal, undertook a massive exercise to identify investors, which took nearly two years. In 2010, the Supreme Court transferred the cases to the Delhi high court to oversee the refund process. However, the high court’s efforts to consolidate claims and allow further filings prolonged the process.

Another turning point in the case came in 2018, when 125 claimants challenged the Delhi high court’s rejection of their claims before the Supreme Court. This led to an order directing 70% disbursement to verified investors. The process was outsourced to Karvy Fintech Limited, which issued advertisements and created an investor registration portal.

However, by December 2021, the Supreme Court learned that while ₹460 crore had been disbursed, only 65% of payments were successfully processed due to returned or unclaimed cheques. Complicating matters, Karvy itself came under Enforcement Directorate scrutiny in a separate case, prompting the court to remove it—but a replacement agency is yet to be appointed.

In April 2023, Nikhil Syal, a major GFIL shareholder and family member, urged the Supreme Court to conduct an independent property valuation. This triggered fresh applications from multiple potential buyers and three groups interested in a pan-India deal. By February 2024, the court froze property transactions and appointed senior advocate Sunil Fernandes as amicus curiae to chart a way forward.

The way forward

Fernandes’ extensive report, submitted to the court on September 18, 2024, has now offered a glimmer of hope for the investors, presenting a comprehensive plan to untangle the controversy.

It outlines a plan for a pan-India auction of GFIL properties, aiming to expedite the resolution of this long-standing case. The report suggests using the circle rate for valuation to establish a reserve price and proposes a pan-India auction to a single entity on an “As is Where is Whatever is” basis. This approach aims to avoid complications related to individual property titles and possession.

He said: “The ideal way is to find out the best price possible and then, sell it by way of a pan-India auction to an entity which is willing to buy the properties in its entirety, on a “As is Where is Whatever is” basis.”

Fernandes’ report was taken up by a Supreme Court bench led by justice Dipankar Datta on February 18, 2025 when the court directed the Income Tax department to complete the valuation of all identified properties belonging to GFIL. These are spread across multiple states including Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

Simultaneously, a retired judge-headed committee pursuing the claims of investors, has been directed to submit a status of claims that are fully paid, partly paid, verified but not paid, and those pending verification. Of the 1.47 million claims, the GFIL committee headed by former high court judge, justice (retd) KS Garewal along with a nominee each of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have disbursed 70% of the claim money to 955,943 investors. This exercise was conducted almost three years ago.

Of the 517,885 investors that remain, over 238, 087 cheques returned undelivered, about 233,087 cheques were neither presented nor returned, while 46,700 claims are under scrutiny.

Accepting Fernandes’ suggestion, the court has also agreed to appoint a new disbursal agency in place of Karvy Fintech, and have a meeting with the amicus on identifying any left out properties before proceeding for auction. With the next hearing scheduled for April 8, the court has shown renewed urgency to conclude the protracted case.

Lessons from GFIL

Notably, the GFIL saga is not unique and the Supreme Court is grappling with similar mass investment fraud cases, including Sahara Group’s debenture scheme and Heera Gold’s gold ponzi scheme, both of which face challenges in refunding investors through property auctions.

The Sahara case involves a debenture scheme floated by two Sahara Group firms – Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Limited (SHICL) in 2008-09. Of the ₹25,000 crore amount expected to be returned to the investors, there is a deficit of ₹10,000 crore. The company’s proposal to sell its 106-acre property in Versova, Mumbai is under active examination of the court .

A similar case is of Heera Gold that involves a gold investment scheme promising to give a 36% dividend on the invested amount. About ₹5,600 crore was collected from lakhs of investors in India and abroad. Initially, the company paid dividends but defaulted in 2018.

The company’s owner Nowhera Shaik was taken into custody. Though she was released on bail in 2021, her re-arrest was ordered in October last year as she defaulted on collecting funds to repay investors. The court is exploring options to auction her properties.

The GFIL case exposes fundamental flaws in India’s handling of large-scale financial frauds. Delays in valuation, liquidation, and refunds show that the judiciary may not have the institutional capacity and time to resolve such cases efficiently.

Experts believe that the saga underlines the need for specialised financial benches in the court with financial and regulatory experts to assist them for expediting investor fraud cases. Instead of relying on ad-hoc committees, the country should also have a statutory mechanism for asset liquidation, ensuring accountability and speed. The GFIL case further highlights the need for a stronger SEBI and RBI so that regulators enforce preventive monitoring, acting before scams escalate into multi-decade litigations.

For GFIL investors, the wait for justice has been agonising. While the court’s latest orders signal movement, much depends on efficient execution of the valuation, auction and refund process. The hope remains that this time, the lessons learned from two decades of legal wrangling will finally lead to fair and timely redressal. However, without major institutional reforms strengthening the regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms, investor protection in India may remain a distant promise — especially for the naive who have never heard of Caveat Emptor.