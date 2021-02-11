SC issues notice to Maharashtra officials over Avni killing
- Raising questions over the procedure followed in shooting down the tigress, a petition filed by wildlife enthusiast Sangeeta Dogra claimed that there is enough in the post-mortem report of the tigress to show that she was not a man-eater.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued contempt notices to top officials in the Maharashtra government for violating its order to declare no reward for killing the man-eater tigress Avni and to not celebrate the killing. The tigress was shot dead by a hunter during a late night operation in November 2018.
Raising questions over the procedure followed in shooting down the tigress, a petition filed by wildlife enthusiast Sangeeta Dogra claimed that there is enough in the post-mortem report of the tigress to show that she was not a man-eater.
Dogra further stated in her petition that on September 11, 2018, the Supreme Court while permitting Avni (T-1) to be put down, said: “The efforts to tranquilize and capture T-1 tigress will be continued and if unsuccessful, it shall be eliminated by shooting to avoid any further loss of human life. The Chief Conservator of Forests, Yavatmal is authorized to carry out the above order. He shall not declare any prize or any similar incentive for the responsible person.”
Despite the clear instruction by the court, Dogra claimed in her contempt petition that within days of the killing, the villagers arranged a felicitation function on November 14, 2018 and presented a silver statue of the tigress along with a cash reward to the shooter involved in the killing.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued notice on the contempt petition to Principal Secretary, Maharashtra, Vikas Kharge, Principal Chief Conservator Forests (Nagpur), Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pandharkawada district, and Member Secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority.
“First we need to examine your plea that the dead tigress was not a man-eater. Second, they (contemnors) flouted our order that they shall not celebrate or reward anyone for killing the tigress. We will issue notice as our order is clearly violated,” said the bench, which also comprised justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
Dogra claimed that the post-mortem report did not indicate presence of nails, hair or teeth of human beings in the stomach. According to her, if the dead tigress was a man-eater, these would have been found because they remain in a predator’s stomach for around six months. The bench asked Dogra to submit proof to this effect and adjourned the matter after two weeks.
The tigress is believed to have killed at least 13 villagers in Maharashtra’s Pandharkawda and Ralegoan regions of Yavatmal district for over one-and-a-half years. The six-year-old tigress was shot dead after a massive hunt and her two cubs, relocated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No death linked to Covid-19 vaccine in the country: Health ministry
- As per the Union health ministry data, 6.8 million healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated till today with about 200,000 beneficiaries vaccinated on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC lets off rape accused after he agrees to marry complainant in 6 months
- The man and the woman met each other in Australia in 2016 where both were studying. While the woman belonged to a scheduled caste, the man was a Jat Sikh, an upper caste.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha, Opposition targets govt for ‘tepid budget’
- On February 1, Sitharaman presented her third budget, boosting capital expenditure in an attempt to nurse the pandemic-ravaged economy back to health.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescuers toil to reach trapped men, hope dims for kin
- As the rescue operation mounted after Sunday’s flash flood in the town in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district entered the fourth day, several families gave up hope of reuniting with their missing kin and instead pleaded with rescuers to retrieve at least the bodies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One accused killed in encounter in Kasganj
- The man killed in the encounter was identified as Elkar Singh, the brother of the suspected kingpin, Moti Singh Dhimar, according to the police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm groups to hold ‘rail roko’ on February 18
- SKM also said it will hold a candle march and other programmes on February 14 to remember the 40 troopers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack; and on February 16, observe the birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram, a prominent pre-Independence Jat leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laws not binding on farmers, says PM; repeats offer for talks
- The PM invited protesting farmers to resume a dialogue, saying changes could be introduced in the legislation if any problems indeed existed, even as he supported the agricultural reforms and told the Lok Sabha: “As long as our small farmers don’t get empowered, full freedom will not be achieved.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
28 people, a majority of them Christians, booked in a month
- In a month since the enactment of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance to regulate interfaith marriages and conversion, 28 people have been booked and at least half of them are Christians, according to police records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India emerging as leading global power: US
- “India is one of the most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region to us. We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and its role as a net security provider in the region,” said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rabi sowing at an all-time high
- According to data released by the farm ministry, sowing of rabi crops has crossed last year’s all-time-high area sown at over 65.2 million hectares so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vista avenue project given heritage panel nod: Centre
- In January, the committee, headed by the additional secretary of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, approved the first phase of the redevelopment, the construction of the new parliament building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice to Maharashtra officials over Avni killing
- Raising questions over the procedure followed in shooting down the tigress, a petition filed by wildlife enthusiast Sangeeta Dogra claimed that there is enough in the post-mortem report of the tigress to show that she was not a man-eater.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Chinese armies begin pullback at LAC
- There was no official word from India’s defence ministry or foreign ministry on the development, which came against the backdrop of a nine-month military standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that has taken bilateral ties to an all-time low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evidence planted, says activist Rona Wilson after forensic firm’s analysis
- Denying the claims of the report, NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy said: “The digital extracts which we have submitted in the court along with the chargesheet were examined at RFSL (Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune), which shows no evidence of any malware in any laptop/device.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tussle intensifies: Twitter, govt at odds over blocking
- A government official, who asked not to be named, said Twitter cannot pick and choose which accounts to block.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox