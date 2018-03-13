SC judgment on Manesar land deal rocks Haryana assembly

The Supreme Court judgment in the Manesar land deal led to pandemonium in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday with the ruling BJP MLAs creating an uproar demanding the arrest of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over his alleged role in dropping the land acquisition proceedings.

BJP legislators, including Aseem Goel, Gian Chand Gupta and Pawan Saini, raised the noise decibels in the House soon after the question hour got over. Finance minister Capt Abhimanyu said it was an important matter and should be discussed in the House.

“The farmers of the state have been defrauded by the former chief minister. Look at the irony that Congress has appointed him as the chairperson of a committee on agriculture,” the finance minister said.

Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, however, changed the course of discussion when he said that CM ML Khattar should get an FIR registered regarding the audio clip purportedly featuring the BJP members talking about paying money to a political appointee in the present regime. Ruckus prevailed as both the BJP and INLD MLAs shouted at each other.

On this, Khattar said an inquiry should be carried out before arriving at any conclusion in such cases.

When Khattar mentioned Hooda while quoting instances of inquiries conducted before filing of cases, Congress MLA Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian objected by saying that anyone, who was not present in the House to defend himself, cannot be spoken about.

‘BJP MLAs should apologise’

After a fresh bout of arguments, Chautala said he had been witnessing such dramas for long. “The Congress government plundered the state for 10 years and then BJP wasted another four years doing nothing against it. Instead of flashing newspapers, the BJP MLAs should apologise,” he quipped.

Chautala further said it was due to the order of the Supreme Court that former chief minister stood indicted and not because of the efforts of the ruling BJP. “The BJP government has not been able to make the SN Dhingra Commission report public. Your government has wasted four years by not taking action on the memorandum of chargesheet submitted by us,” he added.

‘Cong, INLD have joined hands’

On this, Capt Abhimanyu intervened to say both the Congress and INLD have joined hands. “Why are you (INLD) not keen to discuss the Supreme Court’s order?” the minister questioned, gesticulating with clasped hands to suggest a nexus between the Congress and INLD.